Sony has fully revealed PlayStation VR 2 at this point, but the company has still kept the PSVR 2 release date under wraps, with many wondering if it will come in 2022 or 2023. Well the company says it’ll finally reveal that info “soon.”

Earlier this week Sony revealed some new software features coming to PSVR 2. Subtly tucked into the same announcement were some teases that the company will “soon” share the last essential details everyone wants to know: PSVR 2 release date, price, and launch games.

The road to launch for PlayStation VR2 is in full swing, and we can’t wait for you to try the exciting new games and experiences you’ll be able to explore with our next-generation virtual reality headset. As we continue with our launch efforts, today, we’d like to offer a quick peek at some of the user experience features you’ll discover on PS VR2. There are lots of exciting things to look forward to for PS VR2, and we can’t wait to share more details about our next-generation virtual reality headset that takes a dramatic leap forward in gameplay innovation. We’ll share more information soon, including launch date and additional games coming to the platform. [bold is our emphasis]

A big question among observers is whether the headset will launch in 2022 or 2023. Given the above, and some prior hints, our guess continues to lean toward holiday 2022.

Given how much detail the company has revealed about PSVR 2, it’s actually surprising the company has yet to also reveal PlayStation VR 2’s release date and price.

One potential explanation is that Sony is carefully watching the current market turmoil and is waiting until the last possible moment to nail down the PSVR 2 launch date and cost. After all, we can be sure they’d like to avoid running into a situation where they have to increase the cost of the headset after its launch.