PlayStation’s State of Play game showcase is returning today, January 31st, bringing with it “15+ games” coming to PS5 this year. We’re not certain how many will be PSVR 2 games, however the company promises we’re definitely getting a peek at some.

“The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming,” Sony says, referring to the upcoming State of Play. “Among many other updates, we’ll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year. And we’ll give you a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.”

There is (of course) a rumor mill already fired up for what PSVR 2 games we might expect. Serial leaker and X user ‘Kurakasis’ maintains one of the titles will be Metro Awakening VR, which is rumored to be licensed by Metro franchise creators 4A Games and developed by VR veterans Vertigo Games.

I can reveal that a new Metro game, which is going to be announced very soon, is a VR game titled METRO AWAKENING#metro #metrogame #metroawakening pic.twitter.com/xFwpJE0vV5 — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) January 29, 2024

Vertigo Games, known for the Arizona Sunshine franchise and After the Fall (2021), was actively hiring for a position back in November 2023 for a “high-profile, multiplatform AAA VR game.”

Although not specifically related, the studio also announced back at Meta’s Connect conference in 2021 that it was developing a title from Deep Silver, the publisher and IP holder of all Metro titles in addition to Saints Row, Dead Island, and TimeSplitters. It could be any of these, or none.

There’s only one way to find out though. You can catch State of Play on Wednesday, January 31st at 5:00 PM ET (local time here), linked below: