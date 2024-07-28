PSVR 2 has landed its biggest sale yet, dropping the price by a solid 37%, less than two weeks ahead of its forthcoming PC VR adapter.

PSVR 2 launched in early 2023 with a $550 baseline pricetage. While the headset saw a sale that dropped it to $450 earlier this year, now there’s an even better deal.

PSVR 2 is now on sale at Amazon US (and several other Amazon regions) for $350, a full 37% discount from the MSRP.

The Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which includes the headset and the best games made for it so far, is also on sale for $400, a 33% discount.

The sale is described as a “Limited Time Deal,” so there’s really no telling how it will last.

The headset’s biggest sale yet comes less than two weeks before Sony launches a PC VR adapter which will let PSVR 2 play games directly from the huge library of SteamVR content—provided you’ve got a beefy gaming PC.

The adapter launches on August 7th, priced at $60 / €60 / £50 and will be available through select retailers and direct.playstation.com.

SEE ALSO
High-flying Co-op Adventure 'Windlands 2' is Finally Coming to PSVR 2 Next Week

For years Sony resisted requests for a PC VR adapter for its original PSVR headset, and so it was quite the surprise when the company announced plans earlier this year for a PC VR adapter for PSVR 2. At the sale price of $350, PSVR 2 looks like an attractive PC VR headset considering its build quality, resolution, inside-out tracking, and quality controllers.

Granted, there’s a number of caveats which limit the headset when used with PC compared to its native home on PS5. Sony says when playing on PC, the adapter won’t serve up HDR, headset haptics, eye-tracking, adaptive triggers, or haptic feedback other than basic rumble. It will however display its native 2,000 × 2,040 per-eye resolution, 110-degree field of view, finger touch detection, and passthrough view.

Thanks to @alexplaysvg for the tip!

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • polysix

    Anyone not buying this at this price with an interest in PS5 or PC VR is a complete nutcase. Worth every penny even at full price. Had 8 HMDs and PSVR2 has been the best overall, HDR, Haptics, Controllers… IMMERSION through the roof vs anything else even with higher res or pancakes.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      But it still has that very annoying cable.

      • mirak

        Wanting to keep OLED and wireless, I am sticking to the Vive Pro Wireless.

    • ViRGiN

      Anyone with interest in PCVR or PS5 VR is a complete nutcase.

      • Peter vasseur

        As apposed to a quest 3 standalone store with 99% of their games being lowered last gen stuff? It’s ok if you’re looking for low end tech demos than quest 3 may be for you. Clearly Virginia has no clue what he’s talking about and suffers from mental issues.

        Last week he was saying how 300% of quest users were hooked to a pc. Yet today your a nut job if you use pcvr. Well as soon as you hook your q3 to a pc you’re a pcvr user. Virginia clearly doesn’t understand that concept.

        Both pcvr and psvr2 smoke anything you can get native standalone of q3. Go ahead fanboys play that last gen had like it’s the best ever.

        • ViRGiN

          I said 300 years ago, not yesterday.

          Don't feed the trolls!

          Buy games only from Viveport!

          • Peter vasseur

            Ok enjoy your low end non hooked to a pc quest 3. If you like low budget be more power to you. The q3 is all you need.

          • ViRGiN

            If you like infinite power machines running 1990s grade PCVR games, power to you.

          • Peter vasseur

            The only system that runs 1990 vr games is native quest. You are so delirious, without a pc any quest is junk.

          • ViRGiN

            You are the true OG Virgin.

          • shadow9d9

            PCVR gaming has been a dead zone for years, with no funding. Enjoy your forever early access jankware while Quest users play Assassin's Creed, Batman, Asgard's Wrath 2, and other highly funded exclusives.

          • Peter vasseur

            Re8, re4, gt7, com, synapse. Aces of thunder psvr2 and Pc only. Yes you can hook your quest up to a pc and play it. But not a standalone. Also don’t act like quest has all the hot games. I have a quest 2 and I’ve been on the store. A large part of them are last gen games I had on psvr1. If you want low level graphics. That’s fine you’re right where you should be.

          • ViRGiN

            But does PCVR has blast processing and 128-bit support?

          • NL_VR

            Let the fanboy war begin

        • shadow9d9

          Gamers care about gameplay than graphics. Only a mainstream, low quality player would prefer graphics to gameplay and wireless freedom.

    • Rob

      Says the delusional fanboy. The reality is that 98% of the people with interest in PS5 are not interested in VR. And most people that are interested in VR and have an expensive gaming PC probably have already a different VR headset and are not wasting money on another one. Finally many favour standalone VR over cable VR. So no. Maybe some fanboys will buy it but thats it

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Those numbers are too pessimistic. The 98% "not interested" are Steam users not connecting a VR HMD, which doesn't represent interest. After a few months many only rarely use their HMDs, so more than 2% of all global Steam users own a HMD/are interested in VR. The ratio to global users is heavily skewed anyway with Quest now making up ~50% of all HMDs used for PCVR, but only selling in 23 mostly Western countries. So the most popular VR HMD isn't even available in 170 countries, including India and China representing 1/3rd of the world's population, each with a large Steam user base.

        US teens as the largest Quest user group due to Quest 2 being a popular tech present aren't representative either, but in the 2022 Piper Sands "Taking stock with teens" 26% of the surveyed teens said they already have (access to) a VR HMD, and 9% wanted to get one, for a total of 35%. 32% weren't interested in VR at all, with the rest interested, slightly interested or unsure, but not planing to get a HMD.

        Current low VR usage rates need to be looked at in context. It's very likely that way more than 2% of the PS5 owners would be interested in PSVR2 under the right circumstances. Sony saw ~5% of the PS4 owners getting a PSVR1, despite the console being very underpowered for VR, and PSVR1 somewhat clobbered together using PS3 move controllers and hacks. While we are far from mainstream, with VR getting more usable/accessible and lowering entry prices we should see (slowly) growing interest.

    • Nevets

      Did you not read the part of the article that says eye tracking, HDR and most haptics will not be available via PC?

      • Peter vasseur

        What games have those features on pcvr?

    • mirak

      Having a Vive Pro Wireless with 1600×1440 panels, the 2000×2000 OLED panels are what I want, but I am not going back to wired, so I have to pass.

    • Nepenthe

      Haven't tried one, but I read lots of complaints about tiny sweet spot and weird blur. Sounded sub-standard.

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      I'm still not buying it because of the tiny sweet spot and everything blurred outside of it. Nothing worse than having to adjust it every 5 minutes and worry about it moving ever so slightly

      Hopefully the release a V2 with bigger sweet spot lenses

    • shadow9d9

      Old bargain bin parts like horrible fresnel lenses, a wire, ringed controllers, and no speakers.

  • ViRGiN

    After so many false starts, like with UEVR injector, THIS is the moment PCVR starts, right? Right?!

    • Sofian

      like with UEVR injector

      What do you mean?

      • ViRGiN

        If you know, you know.

    • Peter vasseur

      Seriously it’s always the people lacking the most understanding that have the loudest voices pushing outright lies. Pcvr is the standard for your precious q3, without being able hook to a pc quest would be dead.

      • ViRGiN

        If it wasn't for this website, nobody except your family would know you're stupid.

        • Peter vasseur

          Being happy with a low end be his doesn’t make you known what you’re talking about. Meta only has sales numbers because they subsidize to the tune of billions per quarter. Take that away and push more realistic prices and just like that, sales drop massively. That q3 isn’t selling anywhere near the same as the super subsidized q2. That’s why you’re getting a lite q3. It’s ok, you can can be the meta fanboy.

          • ViRGiN

            Take Quest subsidy away, and consumer VR existed.
            You are a gayben.

          • shadow9d9

            Research and development isn't the same as subsidizing hardware. You are a complete know nothing.

      • shadow9d9

        PCVR is used by the tiniest audience of all vr, for good reason. The supermajority of quest users use it exclusively for standalone. Devs sell literally 10x the amount they sell on pcvr, on quest standalone.

    • Peter vasseur

      When does quest 3 start? They don’t get Al the games. Aces of Thunder is pcvr/psvr2 because your quest can’t run it without a pc.

      • ViRGiN

        Zero Caliber 2 is Quest only because after wasting ~$1000 on a PC/PS5, deeze nuts have no money for $25 game.

  • Hussain X

    You heard it here first. I'll reveal Sony's potential PS VR2 strategy, since I've not heard anyone else mention this. They're going to get as many PSVR2 headsets out in the wild as possible, even if it means heavily discounted sales & basic PCVR support to get them out there. Then when it's ready, Sony will announce GTA VI with exclusive official VR support for Sony PlayStation. Then all those PS VR2 owners will just be a PS5 console away, if they don't have one already, to be able to step inside the world of GTA VI. GTA VI could be around for at least the next 10 years, so I see no way Rockstar Games will take the risk not to add VR support. VR could be massive 10 years from now, and the VR kids of today would be VR adults by then with money to spend.

    • ViRGiN

      That's just wishful thinking. The game is too big to launch with VR support. Even if every headset owner bought 3 copies, the numbers will still be dwarf compared to flat sales. There is nothing for Rockstar to gain with vr port, other than our eternal gratefulness.

      • kool

        It's gonna happen but let's not pretend GTA wouldn't move a shit ton of headsets!

    • Nevets

      Dream on!

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Doubts are justified, but this is exactly what PSVR2 was designed for: running PS5 AAA also in VR without requiring expensive changes. Achieved by keeping the resolution low, effective ETFR VR-only performance boost, and even Fresnels' low edge image clarity hiding artifacts from Sony's aggressive fallback FFR.

        If Rockstar wants VR support for GTA VI, PSVR2 would be first choice. They added full game 1st person view to GTA V on PS4/Xbox One/PC, making VR via mods feasible. They were interested in expanding to VR, agreeing to a GTA San Andreas Quest port. Quest finally has ~10mn active users, indicating VR isn't going the way of the Dodo/3D TV. And many big companies now enter XR (again), incl. Apple/Google already making Rockstar money with GTA Vice City/San Andreas for iOS/Android.

        VR support in GTA VI would still be a risk, not a requirement. If they integrated VR, disappointing PSVR2 sales still could prevent a release. VR support would probably be at least a time limited PSVR2 exclusive. GTA V released 2013-09 for PS3/Xbox 360, 2014-11 for PS4/Xbox One and with a 19 months delay for PC in 2015-04. With GTA 6 hitting consoles first again, one year PSVR2 exclusivity would look nice for Sony and cost nothing. So depending on how well Sony sold their hybrid strategy, this dream might become (virtual) reality.

    • Daniel Meyer

      You know, there are a lot of well versed people on the internet knowing how the games industry works. You are not one of them. Keep your delusions to yourself next time, it is a waste of everyones time to read that.

    • Peter vasseur

      While that would be great, not sure there is a powerful enough system, even pc to run that in be looking like it does.

      I do think that’s the strategy for astronomy. Get a bunch a flatters to get stronger announce the be mode/patch. Which makes them want to get the psvr2

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: Jim Ryan is gone, so now Sony can admit that the PSVR2 was always cheap to produce and put it on a not self-sabotaging track to hopefully long term success, with their unavoidably slow hybrid strategy adding more traction soon.

    The interesting part is that they can afford this. Announced as a temporary deal, this isn't a fire sale to get rid of the remaining PSVR2 before dropping it. They may want to reduce excess stock or drum up interest for the coming PC support, but neither of those two would be a reason to sell the hardware at loss, which often happens in an actual fire sale.

    Meaning Sony can produce, sell, ship and service a PSVR2 for USD 350 incl. the cut platforms like Amazon take. Not all that surprising, as right from the start the PSVR2 hardware with ~2K OLED, Fresnel, no integrated audio, relying on standard USB-C connections with a rather small onboard SoC hinted at a design allowing the HMD to produced rather cheap, much cheaper than e.g. the Quest 2 that Meta sold for USD 200 in the final months. The extra eye tracking and advanced haptics based on LRAs don't require expensive components either, the patents covering them may be the bigger factor.

    PSVR2 was launched well after the component shortages during CoViD-19 that drove up prices, so it's unlikely that they now recalculated and all of the sudden figured out that selling it cheaper was an option. It seems more likely that the rumors are true and previous SIE CEO Jim Ryan wanted the not profitable PSVR dead, but was forced by Sony Japan to still release the PSVR2 to keep the company in the consumer XR game. So he effectively sabotaged it, by both denying it the support it needed and selling it with a huge margin more akin to accessories like controllers, driving the price above the PS5 itself.

    Ryan left Sony in late March 2024. Changing strategy one day later would look rude, so they waited for a grace period of 3.5 months and now start adjusting the path from "leads to certain death" to "may actually work, even if it's rather late". I seriously doubt they could even drop PSVR2, as their told most developers about their hybrid VR strategy only three years ago in August 2021, and with typical AAA development times now being longer than that, many games that went for such a design wouldn't even be out by now.

    Not sure if Sony would be liable for losses if they discontinued PSVR2 now, but not completely losing developer trust may be enough reason to try and salvage PSVR2, now that the person at the head of Sony's PlayStation business isn't a well known VR hater anymore. Hybrid was always going to be a long game anyway due to multi-year development cycles for the AAA titles it targets, a strategy that might take even more than one console generation to really gain traction, so messing up the first 18 months might prove less fatal for PSVR2 than lacking software support turned out to be for Quest Pro.

    So hopefully this summer sale is just about testing the water plus some promotion for the PCVR support, and we'll see more attractive bundles and game announcements for the coming holiday season. And maybe even an ad campaign big enough to be noticeable by the public, to make sure that the people that will be bombarded with Quest 3s commercials realize the PSVR2 actually exists.

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      All we need now is a PSVR2 V2 with bigger sweep spot lenses.

      Heck even Quest 2 lenses would do

  • I loved my time with PSVR 2 but the pricing at launch really hindered it.

    This should have been around the range we were at since you needed a PS5 as well.

    Hopefully it gets life on PC as the OLED is very nice for certain types of content but I really want to see the HDR and eye tracking unlocked at some point. We'll see how it goes. Hopefully it brings in some new PCVR players to XR.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      The current lack of HDR probably has technical reasons. The 2000*2040*2@120Hz PSVR2 resolution at 24bit RGB fully saturates the bandwidth of DisplayPort 1.3. For HDR you need 10/12bit per color, so 30/36bit RGB. PSVR2 uses the USB-C DisplayPort Alt mode to send DP signals over some of the high speed USB-C data lines, and DP1.4 that doesn't increase raw data speed, but introduces (barely noticeable) DSC stream compression to allow HDR or higher resolutions.

      Most PC GPUs from the last decade support DP 1.4, so Sony enabling HDR later is an option. They may have left it out of the initial release to avoid any compatibility issues, as for example many laptops only offer HDMI, which can be converted to DP, but only AMD fully supports DSC over HDMI too, while Nvidia drivers only added this for RTX 3000/4000, where it doesn't work reliably yet.

      Eye tracking depends on software running on PS5/PC that Sony licensed from Tobii, requiring a fee. Tobii offers similar software for PCVR HMDs like Vive Pro Eye or Pimax Crystal with a tiered license from "just for gaming" to "whatever enterprise". Sony not offering PSVR2 eye tracking to PC users is very likely due to either their license agreement with Tobii and/or cost. This could be mitigated by Tobii offering a separate license to PC PSVR2 users, but unlike HDR this feature will probably never be added as a free update by Sony.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        That's a very plausible, and I also think THE, reason why eyetracking isn't supported yet on PCVR. But then again, they could have upped the price a bit of the dongle to cover it, as the dongle is required to even get it working. But who knows how much the licensing is, as we saw with every headset that had Tobii eyetracking around $200 higher as the one without, and the hardware needed itself is probably far less as $50.

  • mirak

    That's good for VR, but without wireless, I have to stick to Vive Pro with wireless, which is fine for me.

  • Leisure Suit Barry

    Now imagine it launched at this price.

    They probably would of sold their initial 2M within 6-9 months so they wouldn't of had to shut production down, and in turn this would of got more developers on board which again in turn would drive more sales, rinse repeat.

    We would probably be at 3-4M sales by now. I'm guessing some people at Playstation had their heads so far up their own backside that they thought people would be rushing to get it at $550 just because of how PS5 sold during lockdown.

    • shadow9d9

      "Would have." And they also would have lost a ton of money.

      • Leisure Suit Barry

        Why?

        Estimates put the manufacture cost at around $350, so sell it at manufacture cost and make money from the software like they do with PS5, which is actually initially sold at a loss.

        • Andrew Jakobs

          At the time of release it certainly wasn't that, it was higher, but I'll bet the costs have come down by now.

          • Leisure Suit Barry

            It certainly wasn't $550, nowhere near that

        • Can't forget to factor in R&D, and distribution cost. Parts only cost leaves a lot uncovered.

          • Leisure Suit Barry

            At launch, PS5 was sold at a loss per unit vs manufacture cost, excluding R&D.

            The disc edition only started making as profit after around a year

  • polysix

    PSVR 2 sales surge over 2,000% after Sony's huge price drop (see redit)

    • ViRGiN

      Amazon had the PSVR 2 for $200 off and, according to the exclusive sample data by The Shortcut, sales of the PSVR 2 skyrocketed by 2,350% over a 24-hour period. In fact, there were more PSVR 2 sales on Sunday than in the first seven months of 2024 combined.

      If they sold 5 units a day, that is whooping 117 units in a day.

      That is nothing more than hype building. Assuming they bought it for PCVR, they are likely already VR users so this absolutetly does not change anything. In fact, it's going to make a whole lot of people disappointed really fast.

      It's never about selling number of headsets, it's about keeping people using them.

      • Peter vasseur

        Yeah but nobody wil make the keep them using if they don’t have enough reach in hmds sold to make money.

        They are actually going to realize that all the fanboys for meta, are lying.

  • nicki gentry

    Maybe Sonys problem isn’t vr maybe it’s because most gamers are pc gamers. I still play Nintendo and PlayStation some times but I spend most of my gaming on the pc, the pc just runs games better, battlezone on the pc is way better than battlezone on ps4.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      If it runs better on the PC depends mostly on the PC you have. I know enough people who have a lesser PC as a PS5

  • Clear price point sensitivity.

    We should have seen this range at launch but it is a great OLED headset.

    The sale is proving a lot about the target price range for XR.