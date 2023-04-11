PlayStation VR 2 launched in late February, and it wasn’t certain just how its smallish library of games would stack up in the headset’s first monthly top download report, which critically only accounted for the first week of user downloads. Now it’s clear: Pavlov and Kayak VR: Mirage are undoubtedly fan favorites.

Taking the top spot across the US & Canada and the EU is Vankrupt Games’ online multiplayer shooter Pavlov, which offers up a wide range of content beyond its classic 5v5 attack & defend mode.

Outside of being a popular game on basically all major VR platforms, Vankrupt is continuously expanding Pavlov’s modes, which now includes a murder mystery-inspired mode, a monster hunting mode which pits one player against nine others, and even a WWII map that lets you attack or defend Stalingrad in a 4v4 tank battle.

In PSVR 2’s inaugural top download list, Pavlov was rated number two across US & Canada and Europe, coming just below Kayak VR: Mirage, a kayak racing sim initially released on SteamVR headsets in 2022 by Amsterdam-based indie studio Better Than Life.

Kayak VR is still alive and kicking though, as it remains in the top three across the US & Canada, EU, and Japan, although it’s a good sign that any online multiplayer game is doing well on the platform, since it relies so heavily on populated servers to stay relevant.

Meanwhile, the platform’s premier single-player VR-native Horizon Call of the Mountain is no longer stacking up as the third most downloaded game in the US & Canada and Europe; it’s still remaining strong in Japan though.

That doesn’t mean people aren’t playing Horizon Call of the Mountain through. It’s important to note that the chart below is counting PS Store purchases and not bundled or upgraded content, which notably includes big titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village.

Check out the full list below:

PSVR 2 March Top Downloads