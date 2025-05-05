Puzzling Places (2021) has been a long-time favorite immersive puzzle game, bringing a heap of its real-world scanned 3D jigsaw puzzles to players in both virtual and mixed reality. Now developer Realities.io is preparing to release it on PC, which will include both VR and flatscreen modes.

Realities.io says it’s remastering a selection of 30 of its “most beloved” puzzles with the upcoming PC release, which is including additional attachments, animations and audio effects.

While there’s no release date yet, we’re sure to learn more “very soon,” the studio says in a Steam news update, noting that for the first time, Puzzling Places will also be available to play on flatscreen in addition to VR.

This is set to include both a ‘Snack Mode’, which lets you build puzzles from a handful of curated pieces over multiple sessions, and a ‘Tabletop Mode’, which is the classic jumble of pieces that you need to sort, arrange and build into beautifully detailed 3D dioramas.

Like in the versions available on Quest, PSVR 2 and Vision Pro, the app’s 3D-scanned puzzles come in multiple difficulty levels, including 25, 50, 100, 200, and 400-piece puzzles, with some of the largest puzzles going up to 1,000 pieces. The benefit with the PC release though is you can continue puzzling across flatscreen, like a Steam Deck, and in VR mode with a capable VR-ready PC.

“We’re super excited (and terrified) to take this next big step together with you all and wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the entire Puzzling Places team – we wouldn’t be here without you,” the studio says.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Puzzling Places over on Steam.