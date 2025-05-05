Puzzling Places (2021) has been a long-time favorite immersive puzzle game, bringing a heap of its real-world scanned 3D jigsaw puzzles to players in both virtual and mixed reality. Now developer Realities.io is preparing to release it on PC, which will include both VR and flatscreen modes.

Realities.io says it’s remastering a selection of 30 of its “most beloved” puzzles with the upcoming PC release, which is including additional attachments, animations and audio effects.

While there’s no release date yet, we’re sure to learn more “very soon,” the studio says in a Steam news update, noting that for the first time, Puzzling Places will also be available to play on flatscreen in addition to VR.

This is set to include both a ‘Snack Mode’, which lets you build puzzles from a handful of curated pieces over multiple sessions, and a ‘Tabletop Mode’, which is the classic jumble of pieces that you need to sort, arrange and build into beautifully detailed 3D dioramas.

Like in the versions available on Quest, PSVR 2 and Vision Pro, the app’s 3D-scanned puzzles come in multiple difficulty levels, including 25, 50, 100, 200, and 400-piece puzzles, with some of the largest puzzles going up to 1,000 pieces. The benefit with the PC release though is you can continue puzzling across flatscreen, like a Steam Deck, and in VR mode with a capable VR-ready PC.

SEE ALSO
Android XR Is Coming – Just Don’t Expect Google to Shout About It Yet

“We’re super excited (and terrified) to take this next big step together with you all and wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the entire Puzzling Places team – we wouldn’t be here without you,” the studio says.

In the meantime, you can wishlist Puzzling Places over on Steam.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Arno van Wingerde

    I never liked conventional 2D puzzles, but this has become one of my favourite VR "games", even the flat screen version looks OK, although I wonder how you can look inside a building as some puzzels also have an interior, but I guess there is a zoom/pan/turn system for that.

  • Anybody get v77 yet …??