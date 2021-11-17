Qualcomm held an investor event yesterday where the company revealed that its partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook) has seen over 10 million Oculus Quest 2 units shipped since the VR headset’s launch in October 2020, an important milestone that Meta said would be an important “threshold” to a content ecosystem set for explosive growth.

We’ve seen figures in the past that suggested Meta’s latest standalone headset was doing very well—possibly putting it at three times the adoption rate of Sony’s PSVR—but it was still unclear precisely how big of an impact Quest 2 had on the industry overall.

Now Qualcomm has quantified Quest 2’s success, noting that Meta has crossed over the 10 million unit mark.

“I remember talking about XR before it was popular a few years ago, and we’re very excited about our position right now,” said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on stage at the event. “And I’ll point you out that this is already starting. Oculus Quest 2 was 10 million units, and the success of Oculus Quest 2 had an impact on the company that is providing [it].”

Qualcomm is a close partner with Meta, having produced the Snapdragon XR2 chipset that drives Quest 2, as well as the Snapdragon 835 inside the original 2019-era Oculus Quest, making it likely the only company besides Meta to have such data.

And that milestone is pretty big for Meta. Back at Connect 5 in 2018, the company’s annual XR developer conference, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that he believed that 10 million VR users on a single platform was an important milestone for the company to reach in order to make a sustainable ecosystem for VR developers.

“That’s the threshold where the number of people using and buying VR content makes it sustainable and profitable for all kinds of developers,” Zuckerberg said. “And once we get across this threshold, we think that the content and the ecosystem are just going to explode. Importantly, this threshold isn’t 10 million people across all different types of VR. Because if you build a game for Rift, it doesn’t necessarily work on Go or PlayStation VR. So we need 10 million people on [one] platform.”

Crossing that 10 million unit threshold may be part of the reason the company has suddenly placed so much emphasis on building out the metaverse—and changing its name from Facebook to Meta in the process.

Whatever the case, unless Meta plans to produce its own in-house silicon, Qualcomm will very likely be there for the ride as Meta continues to reach for a yet larger userbase as its future mixed reality headset Project Cambria and AR glasses Project Nazare come into focus. Notably, Qualcomm’s says it offers “50+ designs” for its Snapdragon XR chipsets, integrating into headsets such as HTC Vive Focus 3, Pico Neo 3, and Lynx MR-1.

  • sebrk

    Well, hats off. That number is pretty amazing tbh.

    • AlexandraMcKenzie

    • andrewschmr0

  • the vast majority

    As much as I dislike Facebook I think there acquisition of Oculus is moving Vr forward. Resident Evil 4 and GTA San Andreas are good exclusives to push it forward and gain a larger base.

  • Arthur

    Doesn’t the context and phrasing of “Oculus Quest 2 was 10 million units, and the success of Oculus Quest 2 had an impact on the company that is providing [it]” make it seem more likely that the 10 million “units” are just processors being sold to Meta?

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    UploadVR asked Qualcomm to confirm this, and they replied that the 10mn wasn’t based on sales from Qualcomm, instead the CEO was just quoting estimates by analysts.

    Qualcomm Spokesperson:

    During Qualcomm’s Investor Day event, CEO and President Cristiano Amon highlighted the momentum of the XR business and stated that Quest 2 has shipped an estimated 10 million units. This number is an average of third-party market size estimates from industry analysts, and wasn’t meant as an official disclosure of sales numbers by Meta or Qualcomm. Snapdragon XR Platforms power over 50 commercial devices, including Quest, and Qualcomm’s early investments have established Snapdragon as the platform of choice for connecting physical and digital spaces.

    So this is not the type of confirmation it looked like. The proper title for this article would be Qualcomm: Industry analysts estimate that Oculus Quest 2 Shipped 10 Million Units Since Launch