Assetto Corsa EVO launched earlier this year in early access, serving up a PC VR mode that wasn’t exactly a hit due to some pretty questionable overall optimization. Now, developer KUNOS Simulazioni have released the game’s 0.2 update, which also includes some much needed VR performance tweaks.

The 0.2 just dropped for Assetto Corsa EVO, which includes a heap of new content, including seven new cars: Maserati GT2, Lotus Exige V6 Cup, Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA, Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo Evoluzione, Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6, Mazda MX-5, and Honda NSX-R. There are also two new tracks: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Donington Park.

Overall, the game now boasts both single player ‘Open Mode’ as a way to access all game cars without limitations, and a single player ‘Career Mode’, offering game economy and progression mechanics.

The 0.2 update also marks what the studio calls “step two” of VR support, which seems to be making the game more playable on PC VR headsets. Graphics updates for VR users include:

VR TV camera set

mirror capture mode now defaults to “dynamic” in VR

runtime changes of video settings

enhanced reflections

added DLSS

new grass type (global)

fixed black glitch at horizon

idle-screensaver sequence disabled in VR

Additionally, 0.2 patch notes maintain that “switching to VR or triple screen mode no longer disables DLSS,” making it a little less fiddly when moving from flatscreen to VR.

While PC VR Assetto Corsa EVO racers require a serious rig to run the game, things appears to be moving in the right direction, at least when it comes to performance. Check out the graphics comparison above, which shows off the previous 0.16 version and the latest 0.2 build, courtesy of ‘HYPEVR TV’.

KUNOS Simulazioni indicates the game will receive six early access updates coming prior to the launch of its 1.0 release, coming in Fall 2025. That said, we’re hoping these updates can further tighten things up to make VR worth the $32 price tag.