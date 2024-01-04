Qualcomm today announced its latest Snapdragon XR chip, the XR2+ Gen 2, a more capable variant of the chip that powers Quest 3. The company also hints that it will be used in the upcoming Samsung-Google headset.

Qualcomm is at this point the world’s leading provider of mobile processors for XR headsets. The company’s Snapdragon chips power the vast majority of standalone headsets on the market. So any time the company offers a new an improved chip, it’s a good indicator of what capabilities future XR devices will have.

Today Qualcomm announced Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. This is an improved version of the XR2 Gen 2 chip that powers Quest 3.

Compared to XR2 Gen 2, the new chip offers:

  • 15% increase in GPU frequency
  • 20% increase in CPU frequency
  • 12 concurrent cameras (up from 10)
  • 18.5MP (4,300 × 4,300) per-eye resolution at 90Hz

While the chip can run at higher frequencies for faster performance, our understanding is that the chip is no more efficient than its predecessor, meaning that higher speeds will require more power and more heat dissipation.

Qualcomm says that five companies are currently building devices based on Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, including an upcoming device by Samsung.

SEE ALSO
Quest 2 Stock Appears to be Draining as Holiday Sale Drives Purchases

This ‘plus’ addition to the company’s XR chip lineup seems like it will be a recurring theme. Quest 2 launched with Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1, but Qualcomm later offered an XR2+ Gen 1 which powered Quest Pro. And later it launched XR2 Gen 2 which is the basis of Quest 3.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Nevets

    For pity’s sake, make a pocket battery puck a thing. People WILL accept the trade off. And if manufacturers really don’t have the guts, then at least make hot swappable and sensibly priced batteries.

    • Sean Lumly

      I personally like the idea of a balancing back-of-head, hot-swappable battery, but the idea is the same.

    • ApocalypseShadow

      Agreed. But there are so many stand alone players running around with their nose up against wires or being tethered to a battery even though with an external battery, they would still be unconnected to an external source.

      Even Facebook downplayed Apple’s tether by saying there’s no need of an external battery which would offload the weight of the headset by saying it’s all built in. All in one is okay if it’s possible. But we got Quest 3 headsets barely last 2 hours of gaming with external battery sources not working properly for many. And even though you have stand alone players trashing being connected to an external battery, they excuse themselves from hypocrisy when they use their power banks.

      But I always thought that there should have been stand alone headsets with external batteries worn on the waist until the tech reached a point of having all in one on the head. First, tethered to a console or PC. Then, only connected to an external battery. Then, complete all in one devices that would have shown a clear evolution for third generation headsets. But because of stuck up users, companies like Facebook have tried to force everything on the head. Leaving many players uncomfortable and games being limited because of heat on the head.

  • Foreign Devil

    I thought I read somewhere that Qualcom was making a mobile chip with similar power to Apple’s M3. They are all ARM based chips after all.

  • eadVrim

    I think Google has applications (Lens, YouTube, Translation, Maps, Gmail … ) that are more suitable for augmented reality glasses than mixed reality.

  • ViRGiN

    Valve Deckard xD

    • Stealth Ico

      schizophrenia pack hitting because I see no mention of valve anywhere in this article

  • It doesn’t seem an improvement boost big enough to fight against the M2 chip in the Vision Pro