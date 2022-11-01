Semiconductor giant Qualcomm says its latest XR chipset, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1, will find its way into multiple virtual and mixed reality (MR) headsets by the end of 2022.

We know of at least two headset that already feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon XR chipset: the recently launched Meta Quest Pro and Lenovo ThinkReality VRX, both of which are VR standalones capable of augmented reality interactions thanks to color passthrough cameras (aka ‘mixed reality’).

Announced on October 11th alongside Quest Pro, Snapdragon XR2+ boasts better heat dissipation, providing it the ability for 50% higher sustained power and 30% improved thermal performance over the previous Snapdragon XR2 introduced in 2019, which you’ll find in many VR and AR headsets today.

Meta Quest Pro | Photo by Road to VR

“This allows more concurrent multimedia and perception technologies to be utilized simultaneously enabling full-sensory interactions, like creating life-like human expressions in the metaverse, without compromising form factor,” the company says.

Qualcomm says Snapdragon XR2+ introduces a new image processing pipeline providing less than 10ms latency for the sort of full-color passthrough seen in Quest Pro and ThinkReality VRX.​ It also supports 8K 60fps 360-degree video, low latency Wi-Fi 6, head, hand and controller tracking, 3D reconstruction, automatic room mapping, and high pixel density displays.

SEE ALSO
Zuckerberg: Next Meta VR Headset Confirmed for October Release

The company says “[m]ultiple OEMs have already committed to commercializing devices powered by Snapdragon XR2+ that will be announced by the end of 2022,” which means we’re due for a deluge of higher-end headsets which is slated to bring more competition to the prosumer and enterprise space.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • XRC

    “Snapdragon XR2+ boasts better heat dissipation, providing it the ability for 50% higher sustained power”

    Interested to see how this impact device operating time? Will require larger battery to maintain existing duration?

  • Zack71

    Are you speaking of Gen1 or Gen2?
    Quest 3 should be Gen 2…not clear

    • MeowMix

      Gen2 hasn’t been officially announced yet.
      So XR2+ is still Gen1

    • Dave

      Yes it’s clear Quest 3 will have the Snapdragon XR2 Gen2.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Bring on the competition. The platform needs it. Since Facebook did a low-ball on pricing, that hurt others joining in to compete as they tried to corner the market with subsidization. Now, new headsets are coming and having a similar price of where Quest should have been in the first place.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I have a feeling the device HTC has been teasing the last couple of weeks (i think 2 photo’s now), will have the XR2+. Come on HTC stop teasing and just show the bugger, what are you waiting for?

    • Bob

      Given their track record and given your experience as an enthusiast participant within the comments section of VR-focused websites, I’m utterly surprised and somewhat shocked that your faith in HTC remains unwavering to this day. Perhaps the countless articles about HTC products and their constant over-hyping and under-delivering has flew right past you?

      HTC is almost as bad as Pimax in every single department except marketing. Good at assembling various off-the-shelf parts without actually doing the heavy lifting – advancing R&D in the field.

  • NL_VR

    feels late to the party… more interesting if more devices durin 2023 will have XR2 Gen 2 instead, or is it exclusive for Meta?