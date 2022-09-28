Lenovo today unveiled its next standalone VR headset for enterprise, the ThinkReality VRX standalone. While the company may be pitching its latest headset for businesses, it seems VR hardware is starting to reach a pretty solid consensus on what’s next. The near future of VR is slimmer, lighter, and has a dash of augmented reality for good measure.

Lenovo’s headset features some specs that are quickly becoming commonplace in the upcoming generation, namely a slim and light design thanks to the inclusion of pancake lenses, and color passthrough cameras for AR interactions. Anyway, here’s a quick primer on pancake lenses for a deeper look at all the hubbub:

Primer: Pancake Optics

Pancake Optics (AKA Folded Optics)

What are pancake optics? It’s not quite what it sounds like, but once you understand it, you’d be hard pressed to come up with a better name.

While the simple lenses in today’s VR headsets must be a certain distance from the display in order to focus the light into your eye, the concept of pancake optics proposes ‘folding’ that distance over on itself, such that the light still traverses the same distance necessary for focusing, but its path is folded into a more compact area.

You can think of it like a piece of paper with an arbitrary length. When you fold the paper in half, the paper itself is still just as long as when you started, but its length occupies less space because you folded it over on itself.

But how the hell do you do that with light? Polarization is the key.

It turns out that beams of light have an ‘orientation’ which is referred to as polarization. Normally the orientation of light beams are random, but you can use a polarizer to only let light of a specific orientation pass through. You can think of a polarizer like the coin-slot on a vending machine: it will only accept coins in one orientation.

Using polarization, it’s possible to bounce light back and forth multiple times along an optical path before eventually letting it out and into the wearer’s eye. This approach, known as pancake or folded optics, allows the lens and the display to move much closer together, resulting in a more compact headset.

While slimming down VR headsets has always been a priority—pancake lenses are significantly slimmer than traditional Fresnel lenses in devices like Quest 2—it’s the color passthrough function that effectively combines AR and VR into a single device (aka ‘mixed reality’).

And Lenovo is in good company too; Meta is getting ready to launch Project Cambria, which earlier this month was revealed to be the long-awaited Quest Pro in a leak, and ByteDance’s Pico Interactive recently unveiled Pico 4, which aims to take on Quest 2 in Europe and some regions in Asia.

Like Pico 4 and Quest Pro, the ThinkReality VRX features four front-mounted cameras for 6DOF tracking, and two cameras for full color, high-resolution passthrough. The back-mounted battery is also here, ostensibly serving up better balance and a much less front-heavy design.

The company hasn’t revealed exact specs just yet (i.e. no display resolution, FOV, etc), however it says ThinkReality VRX is sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR chipset, which we suspect is the now industry standard Snapdragon XR2. We’ll update this piece when/if we learn more.

And what’s all it for? Lenovo is pitching the headset as “the VR solution for workers everywhere,” adding that its headset is focused on improving employee training, virtual collaboration, and tasks like design and engineering in 3D.

“Our customers are looking for reliable, flexible and scalable gateways into the growing Enterprise Metaverse. They need business-class solutions for the new realities of working in hybrid scenarios and virtual environments” said Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse, Lenovo. “We engineered the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX to be the VR solution of choice for training and collaborating in immersive 3D.”

Lenovo is making ThinkReality VRX available in early access to select partners by the end of 2022, and will later launch general availability in select markets sometime in early 2023.

The company is also known for a number of VR and AR headsets since it began in 2016 with the launch of a Windows Mixed Reality headset, which was released alongside other top OEMs, such as HP, Samsung, Dell, and Acer. The company released the Mirage Solo VR standalone, manufactured the Rift S for Meta (then Oculus), a Lenovo Classroom 2 VR headset built in partnership with Pico, and its most recent, the ThinkReality A3 AR glasses for enterprise.

  • Sofian

    Looking at all the pancake headsets and even Holocake 2, once you add the face mask/light blocker, headsets still look too bulky.
    It’s not going to change until they find a way to make the displays with an orientation that match the shape of the face, either at an angle (like the Pimax) or use a folded display.

    • jarrodbraun

      I think they look much bulkier than they really are. If you look at project Cambria without the light blocker, it’s very slim. The light blocker more than doubles the total thickness of the device because it has to curve around the face, but it’s so light that it doesn’t truly add “bulk”

      • Sofian

        Search for images of “ski googles”, it will give you a good idea of what I mean when I say it would look and feel far less bulky if it was following the shape of our face.

        • So basically you want something out of sci-fi that isn’t physically possible yet. Got it.

          • Sofian

            No you don’t get it, what I say is it doesn’t matter how thin the headset is it will still be bulky as long as it’s doesn’t follow the shape of the face.
            As for waiting for things to be possible before wanting them, it’s not not worth a discussion.

  • Rogue Transfer

    Worth noting, that the difference between this and Meta’s upcoming Quest Pro, is that Meta is only going for a halfway solution with a single colour passthrough camera, combined with their four lower resolution B&W tracking camera images. As seen in their released demo with it. This leads to a false-looking rough colour effect, where hand and object edges are often not covered completely or go beyond the edge and with over-saturated image sections(the latter could be simply a stylistic choice, but makes it look less real).

    With Lenevo’s ThinkReality VRX having dual, true stereoscopic colour cameras, it’ll have a much more precise, colour representation lining up with the hands and objects around you. The big questions are what is the resolution in them, compared to the high+low res combined approach in Meta’s, and how natural is the warped image to the real eye’s position? The latter is an aspect which Meta has put significant effort into getting good. So, it’ll be interesting to hear how Lenovo & Qualcomm have done with this headset’s passthrough.

    • MeowMix

      Also worth noting, from the Cambria leaks, the tracking cameras used for the Passthrough are not the same B/W cameras as what’s used with the Quest2.

      You state ‘4 lower resolution B/W cameras‘. Thus far, the leaks show 2 of the 4 tracking cameras are higher resolution than the Quest2 cameras (although, still lower resolution than the HD color camera). The 2 higher res B/W cameras are used for Passthrough. The other 2 low resolution B/W cameras are not used for Passthrough.

      I do agree the 2 full color passthrough cameras is Lenovo headset is featuring is interesting; looking forward to how it compares to the QuestPro.