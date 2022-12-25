You might have checked out more than a few ways to spend your first $100 on the Quest Store, but the savings are so deep right now that you might just add a few more top VR titles to your shopping cart today to take advantage of the biggest Quest game sale of the year.
From now until December 26th at 11:59 PM PT (local time here), you’ll be able to save up to 50% on some of the top VR games for Quest 2.
Some of the best savings can be found in the multitude of mixed game packs available. Remember: Meta does dynamic bundle pricing, so even if you already have a game in the packs below, you’ll see pricing automatically adjust.
Game Packs by Genre
- Adrenaline Rush Pack ($52) – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Contractors, Eleven Table Tennis
- Vader Immortal Pack ($19.50) – Vader Immortal: Episodes 1-3
- Survival Adventures Pack ($63) – Arizona Sunshine, Green Hell VR, Into the Radius
- Team Tactics Pack ($33) – Onward, Population: One
- Nerves of Steel Pack ($43) – Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street, Job Simulator, Pistol Whip
- Hands Up! Pack ($21) – Hand Physics Lab, The Thrill of the Fight, Fruit Ninja
- Gamechangers Pack ($45) – 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL-STAR, GOLF+, Creed: Rise to Glory
- POPULATION: ONE Sandbox Heroes Bundle ($35) – Population: One, Sandbox Heroes Skin Pack
Originals + Sequels Packs
- Red Matter Pack ($33) – Red Matter, Red Matter 2
- Moss Pack ($30) – Moss, Moss: Book 2
- I Expect You To Die Pack ($30) – I Expect You To Die, I Expect You To Die 2
- The Climb Pack ($33) – The Climb, The Climb 2
- Warplanes Pack ($24) – Warplanes: WW1 Fighters, Warplanes: Battles over Pacific
Notable Individual Games
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – $27.99
$39.99
- Into the Radius – $25.49
$29.99
- BONELAB – $31.99
$39.99
- Iron Man VR – $26.79
$39.99
- The Last Clockwinder – $17.99
$24.99
- Until You Fall – $12.49
$24.99
- Demeo – $20.99 $
29.99
- Jurassic World Aftermath – $14.99
$24.99
- Pistol Whip – $20.99
$29.99
- Job Simulator – $13.99
$19.99
- Contractors – $13.99
$19.99
- Onward – $17.49
$24.99
- Creed: Rise to Glory – $20.99
$29.99
- GOLF+ – $20.99
$29.99
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – $17.99
$29.99
- POPULATION: ONE – $19.49
$29.99
- Green Hell VR – $20.99
$29.99
- STRIDE – $8.99
$14.99
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything – $5.99
$9.99
- Robo Recall: Unplugged – $16.49
$29.99
- Ultrawings 2 – $13.99
$24.99
- In Death: Unchained – $17.99
$29.99
- Racket: Nx – $9.99
$19.99
- Cosmonious High – $20.99
$29.99
- Iron Lights – $10.99
$19.99
- The Thrill of the Fight – $6.99
$9.99
- Resident Evil 4 – $25.99
$39.99
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond – $27.99
$39.99
- Arizona Sunshine – $19.99
$39.99
- Zenith: The Last City – $17.99
$29.99
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter – $17.99
$29.99
- Tetris Effect: Connected – $14.99
$29.99
- Trover Saves the Universe – $17.99
$29.99
There are a ton of games currently on sale, and you can check out all of the season’s savings here for a complete list of Quest titles currently discounted.
Also, don’t forget to check out all of the best free games and experiences on Quest 2 right now.