Meta is kicking off its Quest Store Summer Sale today, bringing around 30-40% off some of VR’s most talked-about titles.

The sale, which starts today and ends on June 26th at 11:59PM PT (local time here), includes five game bundles and 60+ individual games and experiences.

You can look forward to nabbing titles such as Pistol Whip, Demeo, Zenith: The Last City, Ultrawings 2, Walkabout Mini Golf, POPULATION: ONE, MystResident Evil 4 and many more worth your hard-earned scratch. Check out the full list of titles on sale below:

Bundles

Bundles App Discount Promo
Sports Starter Pack GOLF+
The Thrill of the fight
Eleven Table Tennis
-40% $35.99
Battle It Out Pack SUPERHOT VR
GORN
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
-35% $55.99
Multiplayer Favorites Pack Walkabout Mini Golf
A Township Tale
Demeo
-38% $34.99
Vader Immortal Pack Vader Immortal: Episode I
Vader Immortal: Episode II
Vader Immortal: Episode III
-30% $20.98
Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Pack Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
Last Call DLC
-30% $24.49
Apps

App Name MSRP Discount Promo
A Township Tale $9.99 30% $6.99
Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! $19.99 40% $11.99
After the Fall – Launch Edition $39.99 30% $27.99
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs $14.99 40% $8.99
Arizona Sunshine $39.99 30% $27.99
Clash of Chefs VR $19.99 30% $13.99
Contractors $19.99 30% $13.99
Cook-Out $19.99 40% $11.99
Creed: Rise to Glory $29.99 30% $20.99
Dance Central $29.99 30% $20.99
Demeo $29.99 30% $20.99
Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition $14.99 40% $8.99
Drunkn Bar Fight $16.99 30% $11.99
Eleven Table Tennis $19.99 30% $13.99
Espire 1: VR Operative $29.99 30% $20.99
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted $29.99 30% $20.99
Floor Plan 2 $24.99 30% $17.99
Fruit Ninja $14.99 30% $10.99
Garden of the Sea $24.99 30% $17.99
Gun Club VR $19.99 35% $12.99
Hand Physics Lab $9.99 30% $6.99
I Expect You To Die $24.99 28% $17.99
I Expect You To Die 2 $24.99 28% $17.99
Ironlights $19.99 35% $12.99
Jurassic World Aftermath $24.99 28% $17.99
Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 $14.99 28% $10.99
LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT $29.99 20% $23.99
Mini Motor Racing X $14.99 40% $8.99
Moss $29.99 30% $20.99
Myst $29.99 40% $17.99
Nock $9.99 20% $7.99
Pistol Whip $29.99 30% $20.99
Please, Don’t Touch Anything $9.99 30% $6.99
POPULATION: ONE $29.99 25% $22.99
Premium Bowling $19.99 35% $12.99
Ragnarock $24.99 40% $14.99
Real VR Fishing $19.99 30% $13.99
Resident Evil 4 $39.99 10% $35.99
Robo Recall: Unplugged $29.99 40% $17.99
RUSH $19.99 40% $11.99
Smash Drums $19.99 30% $13.99
Sniper Elite VR $29.99 30% $20.99
Sports Scramble $29.99 30% $20.99
Star Wars™ Pinball VR $24.99 30% $17.99
STRIDE $14.99 30% $10.99
SUPERHOT VR $24.99 28% $17.99
Synth Riders $24.99 32% $16.99
The Climb $29.99 33% $19.99
The Climb 2 $29.99 35% $19.99
The Exorcist: Legion VR $24.99 40% $14.99
The Room VR: A Dark Matter $29.99 30% $20.99
TOTALLY BASEBALL $14.99 30% $10.99
Trover Saves the Universe $29.99 30% $20.99
Ultrawings 2 $24.99 30% $17.99
Unplugged: Air Guitar $24.99 40% $14.99
Vacation Simulator $29.99 30% $20.99
Virtuoso $19.99 25% $14.99
Vox Machinae $29.99 25% $22.99
Walkabout Mini Golf $14.99 30% $10.49
Wander $9.99 40% $5.99
Zenith: The Last City $29.99 30% $20.99
Zero Caliber: Reloaded $24.99 28% $17.99

