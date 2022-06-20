Meta is kicking off its Quest Store Summer Sale today, bringing around 30-40% off some of VR’s most talked-about titles.

The sale, which starts today and ends on June 26th at 11:59PM PT (local time here), includes five game bundles and 60+ individual games and experiences.

You can look forward to nabbing titles such as Pistol Whip, Demeo, Zenith: The Last City, Ultrawings 2, Walkabout Mini Golf, POPULATION: ONE, Myst, Resident Evil 4 and many more worth your hard-earned scratch. Check out the full list of titles on sale below:

Bundles

Apps