Meta is kicking off its Quest Store Summer Sale today, bringing around 30-40% off some of VR’s most talked-about titles.
The sale, which starts today and ends on June 26th at 11:59PM PT (local time here), includes five game bundles and 60+ individual games and experiences.
You can look forward to nabbing titles such as Pistol Whip, Demeo, Zenith: The Last City, Ultrawings 2, Walkabout Mini Golf, POPULATION: ONE, Myst, Resident Evil 4 and many more worth your hard-earned scratch. Check out the full list of titles on sale below:
Bundles
|Bundles
|App
|Discount
|Promo
|Sports Starter Pack
|GOLF+
|The Thrill of the fight
|Eleven Table Tennis
|-40%
|$35.99
|Battle It Out Pack
|SUPERHOT VR
|GORN
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|-35%
|$55.99
|Multiplayer Favorites Pack
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|A Township Tale
|Demeo
|-38%
|$34.99
|Vader Immortal Pack
|Vader Immortal: Episode I
|Vader Immortal: Episode II
|Vader Immortal: Episode III
|-30%
|$20.98
|Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Pack
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|Last Call DLC
|-30%
|$24.49
Apps
|App Name
|MSRP
|Discount
|Promo
|A Township Tale
|$9.99
|30%
|$6.99
|Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!
|$19.99
|40%
|$11.99
|After the Fall – Launch Edition
|$39.99
|30%
|$27.99
|Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
|$14.99
|40%
|$8.99
|Arizona Sunshine
|$39.99
|30%
|$27.99
|Clash of Chefs VR
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Contractors
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Cook-Out
|$19.99
|40%
|$11.99
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Dance Central
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Demeo
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition
|$14.99
|40%
|$8.99
|Drunkn Bar Fight
|$16.99
|30%
|$11.99
|Eleven Table Tennis
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Espire 1: VR Operative
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Floor Plan 2
|$24.99
|30%
|$17.99
|Fruit Ninja
|$14.99
|30%
|$10.99
|Garden of the Sea
|$24.99
|30%
|$17.99
|Gun Club VR
|$19.99
|35%
|$12.99
|Hand Physics Lab
|$9.99
|30%
|$6.99
|I Expect You To Die
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99
|I Expect You To Die 2
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99
|Ironlights
|$19.99
|35%
|$12.99
|Jurassic World Aftermath
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99
|Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2
|$14.99
|28%
|$10.99
|LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT
|$29.99
|20%
|$23.99
|Mini Motor Racing X
|$14.99
|40%
|$8.99
|Moss
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Myst
|$29.99
|40%
|$17.99
|Nock
|$9.99
|20%
|$7.99
|Pistol Whip
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Please, Don’t Touch Anything
|$9.99
|30%
|$6.99
|POPULATION: ONE
|$29.99
|25%
|$22.99
|Premium Bowling
|$19.99
|35%
|$12.99
|Ragnarock
|$24.99
|40%
|$14.99
|Real VR Fishing
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Resident Evil 4
|$39.99
|10%
|$35.99
|Robo Recall: Unplugged
|$29.99
|40%
|$17.99
|RUSH
|$19.99
|40%
|$11.99
|Smash Drums
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Sniper Elite VR
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Sports Scramble
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Star Wars™ Pinball VR
|$24.99
|30%
|$17.99
|STRIDE
|$14.99
|30%
|$10.99
|SUPERHOT VR
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99
|Synth Riders
|$24.99
|32%
|$16.99
|The Climb
|$29.99
|33%
|$19.99
|The Climb 2
|$29.99
|35%
|$19.99
|The Exorcist: Legion VR
|$24.99
|40%
|$14.99
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|TOTALLY BASEBALL
|$14.99
|30%
|$10.99
|Trover Saves the Universe
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Ultrawings 2
|$24.99
|30%
|$17.99
|Unplugged: Air Guitar
|$24.99
|40%
|$14.99
|Vacation Simulator
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Virtuoso
|$19.99
|25%
|$14.99
|Vox Machinae
|$29.99
|25%
|$22.99
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|$14.99
|30%
|$10.49
|Wander
|$9.99
|40%
|$5.99
|Zenith: The Last City
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Zero Caliber: Reloaded
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99