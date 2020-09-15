A purportedly leaked Quest 2 box reveals new games coming to Oculus Quest like The Climb 2 and Jurassic World: Aftermath.

It seems the floodgates have opened following the confirmed leak of Quest 2 earlier this week which gave away many of the headset’s core specifications including a Snapdragon XR2 chip and high resolution display.

Now two photos purportedly of the Quest 2 box have surfaced online, apparently originating on Craigslist. While we haven’t been able to independently verify that this is indeed the headset’s box, there’s plenty of correct minor details which give the appearance of authenticity.

The back of the box highlights six games coming to the headset, two of which were previously unknown: The Climb 2 and Jurassic World: Aftermath. The other games on the box are Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge, Horizon, Population: One, and Beat Saber.

Originally released on Oculus Rift in 2017, The Climb by Crytek remains one of the most rated games on Oculus Rift and was successful enough the get ported to Oculus Quest in late 2019.

Now it seems Crytek is creating a sequel which, given its depiction on the back of the box, could be a Quest 2 launch title. While the company declined to comment on its roadmap for VR content, we recently noticed Crytek was hiring a ‘VR Rendering Engineer’ which suggests ongoing VR development.

Jurassic World: Aftermath is a name we haven’t seen confirmed for VR previously, but Jurassic World itself is no stranger to VR. Two VR video experiences Jurassic World: Apatosaurus (2015) and Jurassic World: Blue (2018) were previously released on Oculus headsets like Go and Gear VR. Jurassic World: Aftermath could also be a video experience, but with Quest’s emphasis on gaming rather than video, we’d say there’s a good chance this is a an interactive experience if not a full blown game.

Facebook Connect (formerly Oculus Connect) is right around the corner! Stay tuned to Road to VR on Wednesday, September 16th for the most important VR news and announcements.