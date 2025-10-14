Nearly two years after its launch, Quest 3 has finally claimed the top spot as the most-used VR headset on Steam. Though the metric is measured by Steam’s stats, the importance of the milestone has little to do with PC VR.

The News

Quest 2’s four-and-a-half year streak as the most-used VR headset on Steam has finally come to an end, dethroned by Meta’s own Quest 3. Fittingly, Quest 3’s ascendance comes almost exactly two years after the headset was first released on October 10th, 2023.

That’s according to the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey, which reports some baseline statistics about what kind of hardware and software is used by the platform’s population, and to see how things are changing over time, including the use of VR headsets.

The latest data shows that Quest 2 has fallen to 26.17%, while Quest 3 just barely ahead for the first time with 26.68% of the share of monthly-connected VR headsets on the platform.

The next closest headset is Valve’s own Index, coming in at a distant third with 13.47% share.

While it took Quest 3 two years to steal the throne, Quest 2 had a more meteoric rise. It took just a few months after release for Quest 2 to overtake the then-reigning champion, Rift S. And it held onto the #1 spot for a staggering four-and-a-half years… until now.

SEE ALSO
Xiaomi Unveils China's Answer to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with a Few Killer Features

Released back in October 2020, Quest wasn’t just a more affordable and refined version of Meta’s promising new line of standalone ‘Quest’ headsets. It was also launched right in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that ensued; a time when people were looking for ways to connect and escape without leaving their homes.

While Quest 2 was launched as the company’s most affordable standalone headset to date, Quest 3 launched with a higher price and without the boost of a global pandemic. It may have taken two years for it to take the crown as the most-used VR headset on Steam, but that doesn’t make the moment any less important.

My Take

Image courtesy Meta

Quest 3’s rise to the most-used headset on Steam actually has little to do with PC VR. More importantly, I see it as the most concrete sign we have that the transition between Quest 2 and Quest 3 is finally tipping toward the latter.

This has important implications for developers and Meta’s VR ecosystem.

At launch, Quest 3 was heavily marketed around its “mixed reality” (AKA passthrough AR) capabilities. Indeed it had significantly higher resolution passthrough cameras with color—a huge improvement over the grainy, black & white passthrough capabilities of Quest 2.

But with such a huge population of Quest 2 headsets, developers had little incentive to build mixed reality content that only worked well on Quest 3. And so most developers stayed focused on building pure VR content that would run just as well on either headset.

Even among the pure VR content, many developers weren’t initially focused on tapping Quest 3’s extra power and resolution; understandably, it was difficult to commit the resources to optimizing for a headset that was just getting a foothold among the Quest population.

That led to a string of major releases that launched either without consideration for Quest 3 at all, or at best, an eventual post-launch patch with improvements for Quest 3. Even Meta’s own major first-party release, Asgard’s Wrath 2 (2023), wasn’t well optimized for Quest 3 at launch; it took five months before the game was finally updated to tap the headset’s greater power and visual quality.

Today, I think we can say the tide has finally shifted. Quest 3 is not only the most used headset on Steam; its sibling, Quest 3S, has nearly the same capabilities, and itself holds a 7.87% share of VR headsets used on Steam. Combined, the two headsets make up 34.55% of the headsets used on Steam.

The shift between generations is undeniably here.

That’s not to say that Quest 2 is out for the count. It’s still the second-most used headset on Steam and surely makes up a huge portion of active Quest users overall. But whereas Quest 2 had clearly been the primary focus for most developers, the time has come for Quest 3 and 3S become the greater priority.

The shift was a long time coming, especially for Meta. The company had been banking on mixed reality as a killer feature for its new headsets; even if it was (and I’d argue the company still hasn’t proven that out), Meta’s own success with the proliferation and longevity of Quest 2 prevented mixed reality from taking center stage. As I wrote back in 2023, a late surge in Quest 2 sales, a higher price point for Quest 3, and a lack of a ‘killer app’ for mixed reality slowed the transition to the next generation seemingly more than Meta would have liked. Hence it taking a whole two years for Quest 3 to finally eclipse Quest 2 as Steam’s #1 headset.

Now as Quest 3 and 3S are ready to take the spotlight among developers, users may start to see more of the mixed reality vision that Meta had promised at the launch of Quest 3.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Sven Viking

    Slightly surprised 3S isn’t higher, but I guess a lower percentage of 3S buyers would be using PCVR.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: The Steam survey separation between Quest 3 and Quest 3S is broken, Quest 3S sells a lot more than Quest 3, with price the driving factor. I wouldn't expect more/better MR apps anytime soon.

    Unless something has radically changed in the last few weeks, only Steam Link correctly reports the headset type as Quest 3 or Quest 3S. Both Meta Quest Link/Air Link as well as Virtual Desktop report a Quest 3 for both Quest 3S and Quest 3. So the 26.68% Meta Quest 3 listed in the current Steam hardware survey are really all Quest 3 and 3S used with Meta Link and VD plus the Quest 3 from Steam Link, while the 7.87% listed under Meta Quest 3S are only those used with Steam Link.

    We know that during the holiday season 2023 the Quest 2 outsold the freshly released Quest 3 by at least 4:1 on Amazon US, and a year later the ratio between Quest 3S and Quest 3 was similar. This makes it extremely unlikely that Quest 3 is by now the most used VR HMD on Steam, it is most likely still Quest 2, then Quest 3S, then either Index or Quest 3. Quest 3/3S as a family sharing the same performance no doubt now dominates, even if resolution and lenses differ, which could provide an incentive to developers to release more titles optimized/only for them.

    But it makes quite a difference whether Quest 3 or Quest 3S is more popular. If indeed the more expensive Quest 3 was the preferred model on Steam, this would indicate a shift towards an audience willing to pay more for a HMD for an improved experience. And I'd argue that PCVR users will benefit more from the higher resolution and pancake lenses on the Quest 3, simply because their PCs can render visually more complex games at much higher resolutions incl. supersampling. For those playing the Quest versions of Gorilla Tag, Beat Saber or Horizon World, resolution and clarity are not really the limiting factor.

    If the wrongly reported Quest 3 and Quest 3S numbers on Steam hide that we basically just saw a switch from Quest 2 to Quest 3S, that's less encouraging for those developing mixed reality apps. The passthrough cameras on Quest 3S are better, but the display quality is worse than on Quest 3, and even on Quest 3 the MR experience is at best passable and still very fuzzy. And a switch to Quest 3S will be mostly driven by this being the cheapest model, not because people now want MR apps. If Meta still sold the Quest 2 for lets say USD 200, a lot of people might pick it over the USD 300 Quest 3S, and at least on Amazon 80% completely ignore the Quest 3 during the Black Friday/Christmas shopping season.

    There were a number of indicators that Quest 2 retention was around 40%, and Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has stated that newer users engage less with the platform than those jumping on the Quest train early on. Which is understandable, the first ones were the enthusiasts that were driven by their interest in the medium itself, while we now see a lot of esp. younger users that learned about Quest from billions of Gorilla Tag views on TikTok, play nothing else and mostly use it to hang out with friends, with some parallels to how a lot of people use(d) Counter Strike as a social activities with their friends. We have seen falling app sales, and Meta has reacted to this and Gorilla Tag's success by pushing their free-to-play Horizon Worlds down everybody's throat/feed.

    So no, Quest 3 is not the most popular HMD on Steam, it trails behind Quest 3S and Quest 2. And Quest 3S sales are mostly the regular turnover due to still low retention, and Quest 3S being the only cheap option. And new users have shown less interest in buying Quest apps, tending to apps with graphics that didn't even tax a Quest 2, let alone requiring the performance of a Quest 3/3S. So even ignoring that it is still pretty hard to come up with decent MR game concepts in the first place, I'd say the signs the market gives to MR developers on Quest are actually worse than one or two years ago. The main reason to still go that direction would be that Apple, Google and others are clearly aiming for the MR market, so in the (not so close) future there will be a lot more high quality MR HMDs and users.

  • namekuseijin

    there's a chance VR market just shrank as a whole, Q2 use stopped and Q3 "grew" relative to this shrinkage…

    VR is so cooked with idiotic leaderships…