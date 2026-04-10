Snap & Qualcomm Announce Long-term Partnership, Affirm 2026 Launch for ‘Specs’ Consumer AR Glasses

Snap’s new XR subsidiary Specs Inc and Qualcomm announced a multi-year partnership for Snap’s upcoming AR glasses, with Qualcomm pledging Snapdragon chips for future iterations. The companies also reaffirmed that Snap’s next-gen Specs are coming “later this year.”

Specs Inc, which was formed by Snap in January to handle its XR efforts, is working with Qualcomm in what the companies call a “long-term strategic roadmap” which aims to rapidly bring things like “on-device AI, cutting-edge graphics, and advanced multiuser digital experiences,” the companies said in a joint press statement.

“Snap Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies have a strong track record of powering advanced immersive technology. This agreement builds on more than five years of innovation and collaboration, as Snapdragon platforms have powered multiple previous generations of Snap’s Spectacles,” the companies said.

Snap’s sixth gen Specs are looking to appeal to consumers while also possibly also frontrunning its largest competitors, including Meta, Samsung, Google, and Apple.

While Snap hasn’t shown off its next-gen Specs yet, the company seems to be leaning heavily into the device’s built-in AI, something that “uses its understanding of you and your world to help get things done on your behalf while protecting and respecting your privacy,” Snap said earlier this year.

“The next era of computing will be defined by devices that understand what you see, hear and say as well as context, and respond instantly to the world around you,” said Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon. “Our work on future generations of Specs will enable power-efficient interactive AR devices that deliver agentic experiences that feel natural, intuitive and integrate seamlessly into daily life.”

Aiming for release sometime this year, the next iteration of Spec will technically be the company’s second pair of AR glasses, following its fifth-gen release in 2024.

Besides Snap noting the new AR device will be smaller and lighter, feature see-through AR optics, and be powered by some form of Snapdragon XR SoC, its specs are largely still a mystery.