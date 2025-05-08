Into the Radius 2, the co-op sequel to the popular post-apocalyptic shooter, has been available on PC VR headsets since its early access release on Steam in July 2024. Now, CM Games reveals it’s finally coming to Quest this month.

Into the Radius 2 is headed to Quest 3 and Quest 3S in early access on May 21st, the studio announced, noting that the full 1.0 release of the game is slated to arrive sometime next year.

Like the original Into the Radius (2020), the sequel is all about roaming the wastelands of a post-apocalyptic exclusion zone where you battle against deadly ‘Pechorsk’ anomalies.

Real-world weapons, tactical gear, and powerful artifacts are also here, although the follow-up’s biggest feature over the original is undoubtedly the inclusion of two-person co-op, which the studio says will also support up to four players at full release.

Notably, CM Games says crossplay between the PC VR and Quest 3 versions of the game “is not planned.”

Still, the incentive to bring Into the Radius 2 to VR’s biggest platform is massive. On PC VR alone, CM Games revealed earlier this year Into the Radius 2 has already generated nearly $3 million in revenue. What’s more, over half of that revenue was generated in the first week alone, making for some pretty high stakes when it launches on Quest later this month.

There isn’t a Horizon Store listing yet, but if you’re looking for tip and tricks to get you up to speed in the meantime, check out the game’s full explainer here, which takes you through weapons, gear, and a few handy bits about your future expeditions into the Radius.

