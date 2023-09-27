Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Meta Connect 2023 was all about Quest 3 today. The company announced it’s shipping the mixed reality standalone October 10th, starting at $500 for the 128GB version. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth an upgrade, here’s a side-by-side breakdown between the company’s other consumer-focused headset, Quest 2.

Note: Make sure to check out our detailed hands-on with Quest 3, diving into everything from comfort to clarity.

Released in 2020, Quest 2 packs in a fair bit of tech that should keep it relevant for the next few years of VR gaming yet to come. It’s also a lot cheaper, starting at $300 for the 128GB variant. It’s all about standalone VR gaming, which is something that’s about to change with the introduction of Quest 3, the company’s first consumer mixed reality headset.

There are more than a few new additions to Quest 3, namely its slimmer and better-balanced design, faster second-gen Snapdragon XR2 chipset, and full-color mixed reality passthrough function—all of which ought to raise an eyebrow or two as you can not only game with better clarity and comfort, but also dip your toes into the slowly filling pool of mixed reality games.

Yeah, there hasn’t been much in that department, but it’s the most capable standalone headset in its class—for now. Check out the specs below to see just how three years of intergenerational hardware updates chalks up:

Quest 3 vs. Quest 2 Specs Quest 3 Quest 2 Resolution 2,064 × 2,208 (4.5MP) per-eye, LCD (2x) 1,832 × 1,920 (3.5MP) per-eye, LCD (1x) Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz (experimental) 60Hz, 72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz Optics Pancake non-Fresnel Single element Fresnel Field-of-view (claimed) 110ºH × 96ºV 96ºH × 96ºV Optical Adjustments Continuous IPD, stepped eye-relief (built in) Stepped IPD, stepped eye-relief (via included spacer) IPD Adjustment Range 53–75mm 58mm, 63mm, 68mm Processor Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Snapdragon XR2 RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Connectors USB-C, contact pads for optional dock charging USB-C Weight 515g 503g Battery Life 1.5-3 hours 2–3 hours Headset Tracking Inside-out (no external beacons) Inside-out (no external beacons) Controller Tracking Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed) Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed) Expression Tracking none none On-board cameras 6x external (18ppd RGB sensors 2x) 4x external Input Touch Plus (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice Touch v3 (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice Audio In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output Microphone Yes Yes Pass-through view Yes (color) Yes (B&W) MSRP $500 (128GB), $650 (512GB) $300 (128GB), $350 (256GB)

Connect 2023 kicks off today, taking place September 27th and 28th at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters. There’s been a ton of news already, so make sure to follow along by heading to our main page for all of the latest in Meta’s XR stuff.