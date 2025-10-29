Meta kicked off its latest Quest games sale, this time bringing up to 50% off some pretty spook-tacular titles to get your blood pumping this Halloween season.

The News

There are a ton of games currently discounted for Meta’s big ‘Fall Frights Sale’, which ends on November 2nd at 11:59 pm PT (local time here).

Still, you’ll find some not so scary bangers on the mega list we haven’t highlighted below, like Skydance’s Behemoth, GORN 2, The Climb 2, and UNDERDOGS—all of them coming in at more than 20% off. Here’s a roundup of 15 of our favorites:

There’s also a few spooky bundles to nab too.

Notably, Meta does dynamic bundle pricing, so if you own a game listed in the bundle below, you’ll see the price of the game automatically subtracted at checkout.

My Take

A lot of these games are regularly on sale, and this probably won’t be the last deep deals you see before year’s end. Meta usually does a sale near the end of November in addition to a big holiday season sale, which ought to give you plenty of time to think (and read) about all of the games you’re itching to grab.

That said, the next actual deal I’m waiting for is to see how low Meta is going to pitch Quest 3S this holiday season. It’s regularly priced at $300 for the 128GB version, although in the past I’ve seen it at $225 (Amazon gift cards to offset), as well as $250 outright direct from Meta during limited times.

Maybe they’ll take it even lower this year? In any case, I’ll be trawling the soon-to-release Black Friday deals to see what Meta’s big retail partners are doing in addition to keeping an eye on Meta’s blog for more.