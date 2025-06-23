Meta kicked off its big ‘Mega Summer Sale‘ on Quest this past weekend, bringing deep savings to VR games, apps, and DLC packs until June 29th.
There are currently hundreds of games on sale, ranging from some of the latest VR games, to old favorites that never go out of style.
We rounded up a few of our favorites below:
|Title
|MSRP
|Sale Price
|Percent Off
|Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
|$40
|$20
|50%
|Alien: Rogue Incursion
|$40
|$20
|50%
|Skydance’s BEHEMOTH
|$40
|$20
|50%
|Metro: Awakening
|$40
|$26
|35%
|Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
|$30
|$24
|20%
|GORN 2
|$20
|$18
|10%
|I AM CAT
|$20
|$14
|30%
|Arizona Sunshine II
|$40
|$22
|45%
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|$30
|$18
|40%
|BONELAB
|$40
|$32
|20%
|The Climb 2
|$30
|$15
|50%
|SUPERHOT VR
|$25
|$15
|40%
|Moss
|$20
|$13
|35%
|Moss: Book II
|$20
|$13
|35%
|Demeo
|$40
|$28
|30%
|The Last Clockwinder
|$25
|$10
|60%
|Red Matter 2
|$30
|$19
|36.70%
|Pinball FX VR
|$10
|$6
|40%
|Phantom: Covert Ops
|$30
|$15
|50%
Remember: these a just a few of our tops picks; you can find the whole list of Quest games currently on sale here.
There are also a few choice bundles on sale, which notably include dynamic bundle pricing—i.e., if you own a game in the bundle, the price automatically adjusts.
- Arcane Adventures: Dungeons of Eternity, Battle Talent
- Tactical Battles: Pavlov Shack, Contractors.
- Adventures With Friends: Walkabout Mini Golf — all five DLCs bundled
- Work-Life Balance: Vacation Simulator, Job Simulator
- Stylish Shooters: SUPERHOT VR, Vendetta Forever
- Real VR Fishing: Coast to Coast: Real VR Fishing — DLC pack bundle
- Triple Sweat Bundle: Synth Riders, Pistol Whip, Racket Club.
- The Walking Dead Series: The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Quest’s big Mega Summer Sale ends on June 29th at 11:59 PM PT (local time here).