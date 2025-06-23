Meta kicked off its big ‘Mega Summer Sale‘ on Quest this past weekend, bringing deep savings to VR games, apps, and DLC packs until June 29th.

There are currently hundreds of games on sale, ranging from some of the latest VR games, to old favorites that never go out of style.

We rounded up a few of our favorites below:

Remember: these a just a few of our tops picks; you can find the whole list of Quest games currently on sale here.

There are also a few choice bundles on sale, which notably include dynamic bundle pricing—i.e., if you own a game in the bundle, the price automatically adjusts.

Quest’s big Mega Summer Sale ends on June 29th at 11:59 PM PT (local time here).