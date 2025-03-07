Quest’s Most Popular Mini Golf Game Gets a Brand New Course of Mythic Proportions

Mighty Coconut just released a new course for Walkabout Mini Golf (2020), letting you putt-putt your way around the home of the gods: Mount Olympus.

As the game’s latest paid DLC, the Mount Olympus map brings two 18-hole courses (one easy, one hard) intertwined around classical Greek temples. As per usual, there’s also an unlockable putter, a new collection of themed Lost Balls to hunt, and some themed cosmetics too.

It’s more than just togas—or rather, chitons—and fun Greco-Roman hairstyles though. Emma Mercado, Senior 3D Artist at Mighty Coconut, says the game “took a more traditional approach” when imagining the godly realms, giving each major god their own temple, including bits to highlight their legendary lore and mythos.

In an interview with Meta, Mercado says the team created props from the stories about each god, such as the affair between Ares and Aphrodite—and the reaction of her jealous husband Hephaestus, how Alectryon was turned into a rooster for failing as Ares’ bedroom guard, or how Arachne continues to hang around Athena’s loom after besting her at a weaving contest. You’ll also get a sense of Demeter’s grief over losing her daughter Persephone to Hades, shown through the changing seasons at her temple.

You’ll find the Mount Olympus DLC, which is notably Walkabout Mini Golf’s tallest, largest, and densest course to date, on all supported platforms.

Priced at $4, you can buy it now over on the Horizon Store for Quest, PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, Steam for PC VR headsets, Pico Store for Pico headsets, and App Store for the iOS-supported Pocket Edition (flatscreen gameplay).