Meta today officially unveiled Quest Pro, its high-end VR headset capable of AR interactions thanks to full-color passthrough. Since you’re shelling out $1,500 for the headset and controllers though, you might as well take a look around at what else the company has to offer.

Quest Pro already comes with a charging dock in the box; it’s an easier way of making sure your battery is always topped up—something you’ll need since Quest Pro’s battery only lasts between 1-2 hours.

Meta is selling a more compact charging dock for $80 though for easier on-the-go charging, available on October 25th. The two-in-one dock includes a 45W USB-C power adapter, capable of charging your Touch Pro controllers and any Quest headset with a USB-C connection.

Despite the inclusion of partial light blockers, Quest Pro has a more open design that doesn’t fully shut out ambient light—fine for AR stuff, but not so fine for VR immersion. To compensate, Meta is selling a silicone ‘Full Light Blocker’, priced at $50 and out November 22nd. Here’s what it looks it looks like attached to the headset (left) in comparison to the partial light blocker (right):

Quest Pro is a lot like Quest 2 in the audio department, providing the user an open-ear speaker. To let you shut out some of the outside world, Meta is pitching a pair of ‘VR Earphones’ for $50, out October 25th. Notice left/right independent design:

The headset has two 3.5mm jacks (left and right) so it’s very likely you can bring your own audio without issue, however we’re still awaiting confirmation on that.

If it’s anything like PSVR or the original Quest, both of which also feature similar left/right 3.5mm jacks, it will support a single pair of headphones plugged into one just fine.

Update: Both 3.5mm jacks are stereo capable, so you can easily bring your own audio.

And do you think you can just let a $1,500 device float around in your bag, making it vulnerable to scratches and inevitable fruit snack goo? Meta is also offering a Quest Pro Carry Case, priced at $120 and out October 25th.

Built by Incase, the carry case includes a custom-fit inner shell with interior pockets, securely storing your Quest Pro and other accessories.

You can check out all these over at Meta. Regardless of ship date, all will be available for pre-order starting today, October 11th.