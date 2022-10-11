Quest Pro Revealed with Snapdragon XR2+, Face-tracking, & More; Ships October 25th for $1,500

Today during Meta Connect the company finally revealed its high-end Quest Pro headset (formerly called Project Cambria). Priced at $1,500, the headset packs a new Snapdragon XR2+ processor along with a bevy of sensors for tracking the user’s expressions and the world around them for improved passthrough AR capabilities. Alongside new and improved controllers, the company also revealed the full Quest Pro specs, pre-order date, and release date.

Quest Pro was just announced and is already available for pre-order starting today in 22 countries. Priced at $1,500 and with a release date of October 25th, Quest Pro is fully compatible with Quest 2 content while bringing improvements that will enhance passthrough AR functionality and social interactions thanks to face-tracking capabilities. Let’s take a look at the on-paper specs:

Quest Pro Specs
Resolution 1800 × 1920 (3.5MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
Refresh Rate 72Hz, 90Hz
Lenses Pancake non-Fresnel
Field-of-view (claimed) 106ºH × 96ºV
Optical Adjustments Continuous IPD, contiguous eye-relief
IPD Adjustment Range 55–75mm
Processor Snapdragon XR2+
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Connectors USB-C
Weight 722g
Battery Life 1–2 hours
Headset Tracking Inside-out (no external beacons)
Controller Tracking Inside-out (headset line-of-sight not needed)
Expression Tracking Yes (eyes, face)
On-board cameras 5x external, 5x internal
Input Touch Pro controllers (rechargeable), hand-tracking, voice
Audio In-headstrap speakers, dual 3.5mm aux output
Microphone Yes
Pass-through view Yes (color)
MSRP $1,500

Compact Optics & Form-factor

Image courtesy Meta

From a resolution and field-of-view standpoint, Quest Pro is actually quite similar to Quest 2, boasting an almost identical resolution of 1800 × 1920 (3.5MP) per-eye, but with a much more compact optical pipeline thanks to the use of ‘pancake’ lenses which moves the headset more toward a ‘goggle’-like form-factor than the old box-on-the-face of its predecessor. At 722g, Quest Pro is heavier than Quest 2, but may actually be more comfortable thanks to a rear-mounted battery for balance and a rigid headstrap.

And while the resolution isn’t higher, Meta claims Quest Pro has better clarity thanks to the headset’s new optics: a 25% improvement in sharpness at the center of the field-of-view, and a 50% improvement across the periphery (meaning larger ‘sweet-spot’ of clarity). As of now we’re not sure if those claims are merely about the lenses, or if they include the display as well, though we’ve reached out to Meta for clarity (pun intended).

Image courtesy Meta

Meta also claims Quest Pro includes a 500-element local dimming backlight which enables improved contrast up to 75% compared to Quest 2, while also allowing for a 1.3 times larger range of color.

New Controllers & Capabilities

Image courtesy Meta

Quest Pro’s controllers, which Meta is calling Touch Pro, are similar in shape but majorly upgraded under the hood. Gone are the tracking rings, which are instead replaced by three cameras which allow the controller to perform its own inside-out tracking. Not only does this make the Touch Pro controllers more compact, it also means they don’t need line-of-sight to the headset in order to maintain their position.

What’s more, the Touch Pro controllers feature improved haptics and new capabilities. The thumb rest of the controller has been angled and now includes a pressure sensor which allows for a natural pinch-like gesture. The controllers come with stylus tips which can be attached to the bottom, allowing you to flip the controller over to use like a bulbous white-board marker. The stylus even has a pressure sensor to determine how hard or soft you’re pushing against a surface.

Despite the new capabilities, the Touch Pro controllers maintain the same button and trigger layout as the Quest 2 controllers for full backwards compatibility with Quest 2 content. Touch Pro controllers are also the first from Meta that are rechargeable.

Though they are included with Quest Pro, the Touch Pro controllers are compatible with Quest 2 and can be purchased as an accessory for $300 starting later this year.

Better Sensing, Inside and Out

Image courtesy Meta

Quest Pro doesn’t just bring improved form-factor and controllers, the headset is also equipped with a bevy of sensors for better integrating the real world into the user’s experience, and better integrating the user into the virtual world.

Quest Pro packs five external sensors for passthrough AR capabilities, offering a higher resolution color view with improved depth-detection, making the headset better at understanding the geometry of the room around the user, and allowing it to more convincingly merge the virtual and real world.

The headset also includes five internal sensors for tracking the user’s eyes and face. In addition to using eye-tracking as input (potentially for things like foveated rendering), the sensors track much more information about the user’s face, allowing for significantly more expressive avatars than what’s possible on Quest 2.

Powered Up Processor

Given all the new and processing happening on Quest Pro, it’s a good thing the headset also sees both a processor and RAM upgrade. Quest Pro uses the newly revealed Snapdragon XR2+, an upgraded version of the processor that’s in Quest 2 but with better cooling, allowing for 50% more processing power. The headset also doubles the RAM over Quest 2 from 6GB to 12GB. As of now it isn’t clear how much of this increase in performance will be available to developers vs. how much will be retained for system functions like tracking.

More Features, Less Battery

Though Quest Pro includes a heap of enhancements over Quest 2, it comes with a cost… and not just in price. Meta says users can expect 1–2 hours of Quest Pro battery life. Luckily the headset includes a charging dock for both the headset and controllers, hopefully ensuring it’s ready to go whenever you are. Meta says the headset can charge to full from the dock in about 2 hours.

Complement Not Replacement, Says Meta

Image courtesy Meta

Meta says Quest Pro represents the company’s first entry in a line of “high-end” headsets, while Quest 2 and its progeny will continue to co-exist as an entry-level option.

Quest Pro is fully compatible with Quest 2 content, and while the headset is designed with an emphasis on passthrough AR (with an open peripheral view to keep users more grounded in their environment), the headset also includes magnetically attachable peripheral blinders to dial up the immersion for VR. A separate ‘full light blocker’, which blocks out even more of the surrounding view is available as a separate accessory.

– – — – –

Quest Pro is priced at $1,500 and pre-orders are available today, with headsets poised to ship starting on October 25th.

  • xyzs

    Too expensive.

    • Bob

      How much does your phone cost?

      • xyzs

        Not $1500.

        • Bob

          How many screens, cameras, lenses, batteries, and processors does your phone have?

          • KRAKEN

            I have 12 max pro, in same price league.
            But its a phone, its compact, i can do lots of thing with it.
            You cant compare it like this, my phone provides much more value to me than this thing that is not good for anything, i mean what can you do on it?
            There is no current nor future [like next year or 2 years in future] chipsets thats good for VR, its all PS2 graphics with a dose of Vaseline, low resolution, low details

        • Bob

          How much though? And what do your get for that price?

    • Dave

      Not really. It’s an enterprise headset and you are also paying for the research. What headset do you have for comparison, case closed!

      • xyzs

        Well for the first time the “pro” name is not an usurpation then.

      • kontis

        The ONLY reason it’s “enterprise focused” blah blah is because they couldn’t make it cheap enough for normal consumers to justify.

        It’s called and excuse.

      • Andrew Jakobs

        Yeah, just look at the HTC Vive focus 3, which was also 1300+

  • kool

    Ouch, I think we all just got a lesson on the true cost of standalone VR. I dont expect to see a quest 3 with all this and a new chip for $400 anytime in 2023.

    • Bob

      Exactly! Look what apple charges for a phone that they are selling at scale that dwarfs vr headsets. The true cost of this is probably very close to $1500, if not more. I bet they are selling for below cost

    • poltevo

      It won’t have most of these pro features, but I do expect new optics, a new chip, slightly better cameras & a higher resolution display. That’s achievable for a subsidised $400. The Pro is using lots of premium components, where the Q3 doesn’t need to.

      • kool

        It’ll be heavily subsidized for sure but they could easily ask for $800. If this sells well. Demand is already high enough to put a premium on the next quest. The better the pro does the higher the quest 3 will be basically.

  • Pedro Garbim

    Wow. I thought it was gonna be expensive. But that’s much more than I expected (I was thinking about a thousand).

  • Rogue Transfer

    I very much doubt those ‘claimed’ FOV numbers, considering how physically small the lenses are. Light from a lens into the eye can only travel in straight lines through the air inbetween. It seems impossible to get that FOV with smaller lenses that aren’t concave, but flat facing the eye.

    But then, we’re used to companies often stating higher FOV numbers than what is reality for people using the device. So, I look forward to actual hands-on measuring of it.

    Not that it matters, with only 1~2 hour battery life. Imagine how little time you’ll get to use it in AR or VR, before needing a two hour charge time! Similarly, with the controllers, how long do they last? Since you can’t replace the batteries any more, once their charge dies, you’re time playing is done, until they charge again. It’s not even like you can use USB to power them and finish what you’re doing, either(with their custom power dock pins instead, and no USB port, I presume?).

    It’s going to be an expensive paperweight most of the day for work too, with very little time to use it developing with, before it’s dead. It’s going to be cumbersome to add an extra battery mounted on it, or in a pocket, with even more often charging needed too. More fuss that it seems worth for daily work.

    • MeowMix

      I very much doubt those ‘claimed’ FOV numbers, considering how physically small the lenses are

      IPD adjustment up to 75mm, that’s the largest lens separation for a Meta/Oculus headset yet. The FOV could in fact be that big.

    • It’s going to be an expensive paperweight most of the day for work too

      For desk work they likely expect most people to use it plugged into power a fair amount.

      • alxslr

        If so then what was all that teterless buzz about? For that price I can buy a PCVR headset AND a VR-capable PC (which will also run MSOffice) :-D

    • Andrew Jakobs

      You can continue/charge through cable, so using an extra external batterypack on your belt and you can go on for much longer. Shame thet didn’t go for a hotswappable design like third parties have created for their Quest 2, those are awesome.

  • Wow, I mean it’s an interesting concept. Maybe mostly because it insinuates the kind of device Apple is planning to release. Those last few statements in the conference about “open” ecosystems vs “closed” ecosystems to me suggest it’s going to be Meta and friends vs Apple.

    I’ll be keeping an eye on QP to see who ends up actually using it. The concepts discussed seem substantive in their own merit. I would love if a headset could facilitate my work life in some capacity. I think we’re definitely starting to get a better idea of where this is all headed.

    • Does your worklife consist of a 90 minute span …?
      Hope so, ’cause that’s all yer getting outta QuestPRO.
      Sure, you can just plug it in instead.
      But then, what are you paying $1500 for …?? lol

      • Andrew Jakobs

        But it can be extended with the batterycable, so wearing an extra batterypack on your belt, like the HTC Vive Pro wireless, and you can go on much longer, yeah, it isn’t the best, but at least you’re not tethered to a fixed space.

        • Cless

          At least the 3 at old vive pro has oled displays….

  • Molmir

    Same resolution as quest 2.
    Same refresh rate as quest 2.
    Same field of view as quest 2.
    Same shit in-headstrap speakers as quest 2.
    Same shit LCD display type as quest 2.
    1 hour shorter battery life.
    44% heavier.
    1500 dollars.
    Fucking geniuses.
    What are we paying for? a few cameras?

    • VR5

      Effective resolution is higher.
      Refresh rate is already high enough.
      Horizontal FoV is higher.
      Better colors for the screen.
      Better weight distribution.
      Better controllers.
      Facial expressions.
      Better hand tracking.
      Color pass through.
      Not for gamers, for productivity.

      • Fundamentalist Daleks

        No one will be productive with this garbage. There’s nothing here that would help in a business environment.

      • Scott C

        LOL @ Not for gamers.

      • KRAKEN

        PSVR2 does it better and for 400$

    • Thomas Coyote Baxter

      Resolution can’t really be measured as the displays are totally different tho i’d need to test it myself to see if it’s noticeable. It’s claimed Horizontal FOV is nearly 10 degrees more. I’d need to see this too. I think this will be a major flop tho. The “features” it offers aren’t in demand by anyone atm

    • Charles

      I agree with the general sentiment, though I do think pancake lenses and the drastically less-deep shape is a big deal and should be the future. And 75% inproved contrast means it MIGHT just barely be acceptable – I’d give it a try.

    • GunnyNinja

      Well at least I could use it unlike every other fixed IPD headset.

    • andy cooper

      Lol typical Meta garbage.

  • hells86

    price is no bueno

  • dk

    is that the panel res or the render res

  • VR5

    1800€ and still no official release in Germany. I really shouldn’t even consider buying this at that price… but I probably will. Not up on amazon dot fr(ance) yet or I might have already preordered.

  • kontis

    Apple has even more abusive anti-privacy plans than Meta, so better stay away form that thing.

    It’s no longer the consumer-focused company it was.

  • kontis

    With that primitive limited android-based OS it will still not offer even 10% of capabilities of a laptop and be 100x less convenient than a smartphone (friction!), so the user value / $ ratio is probably horrible, unfortunately.

    • Michael S

      I think the use case is casting your computer into the VR world, you do get a huge screen inside VR and can collaborate with people etc. The primitive android OS features inside the VR world are just a bonus.

  • andy cooper

    I don’t get it. Wireless means garbage bandwidth. You already lose so much detail and effects with the current model. This one seems to copy this bad design.

    • 15 minutes or more

      5ghz wifi supports more than a gigabit of bandwidth

      • Trex laser

        valve index uses about 16gbps on displayport

        1gbps is absolute garbage.

    • Michael S

      plenty of bandwidth on 5GHz, get a dual band router and have two WIFI access points. I have everything sit on 2.4GHz and the Quest on 5GHz for best performance.

  • JakeDunnegan

    WHEW! Them’s is FIGHTIN’ words.

    Or, another way to put it – too rich for my blood!

  • mike

    Fantastic having new lenses but whatever happened to higher resolution displays being the way to go for better visuals. Shouldn’t we have 8k displays in the vr headset by now. We’re almost into 2023. Moving away from the deep blacks oled too due to SDE. Will we ever see those deep blacks ever again. Hate those grey lcd’s.. Don’t know about anyone else but I’d rather see big immersive improvements over face/eye tracking, avatars and productivity

  • Ad

    I’m amazed by by how little this is worth and how much it costs.

  • Fundamentalist Daleks

    Layoffs for their AR/VR divisions obviously coming in 2023

  • KRAKEN

    What a waste of money, PSVR2 beats it hands down.
    Low resolution LCD, vs RGB OLED
    Horrible mobile soc VR with blury Vaseline covered graphics, vs sharp graphics.
    No eye tracking and real fovated rendering [which mobile soc needs more than PS5]

    Its made good for some specific work, not for gaming for sure. A step back and looks like Dinosaur vs PSVR2

  • Cless

    I’m a bit confused… This headset would have made sense coming out simultaneously to the Quest 2. Right now… Who wants such a headset…? They say it’s their high end entry but, LCDs at those resolutions in 2022 don’t feel very premium to me…