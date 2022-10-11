Meta’s new Quest Pro headset includes Touch Pro controllers which come with a bevy upgrades, and they’ll work with Quest 2 as well.

Meta says that Quest Pro and Quest 2 will co-exist as high-end and entry-level headset lines, and there’s perhaps no clearer evidence of this than that the company has taken the time to make its new Touch Pro controllers compatible with both headsets.

Touch Pro controllers do away with the tracking ring that’s been present on every Touch controller to date. This time around they use three on-board cameras to perform their own inside-out tracking.

Not only does this make the controllers more compact, it also means they don’t need to have line-of-sight to the headset in order to maintain tracking. That means they should work great even when your hands are above your head, at your side, or behind you. And I’m sure someone will try attaching them to their feet.

Touch Pro controllers also include two new capabilities not seen in those prior: a pressure sensor for pinching and a pressure sensitive stylus tip.

The pinch sensor is on the controller’s thumb rest, allowing users to squeeze the controller between their index finger and thumb for a natural pinching gesture. Thanks to its pressure sensitivity this makes for a somewhat more nuanced input compared to the controller’s buttons and triggers.

The stylus tip, which is included with the controllers but can be freely detached, allows the controller to be used like a bulbous white-board marker with pressure sensitivity so it can understand how hard you’re pushing as you draw against physical surfaces.

Photo by Road to VR

Touch Pro also includes improved haptics with more powerful and precise haptic engines inside, and they’re rechargeable.

Image courtesy Meta

But Quest 2 users should fear not… all of the Touch Pro improvements are within reach. Meta says Touch Pro controllers are fully compatible with Quest 2 and the company plans to sell them as a standalone accessory priced at $300 for a pair. A firm release date for Touch Pro controllers hasn’t been set yet, but the company says they’ll be available for standalone purchase “later this year.”

  • $300 for the controllers standalone. :-o

    • Torsten Balle Koefoed

      It’s twice the price of a pair of Quest 2 controllers. I think it’s fair. If reviews show them to work great it’s a no-brainer upgrade/addition to my Quest 2. The limited tracking of the current controllers is by far the most annoying aspect of the package.

  • That’s insanely expensive for just the controllers…. but I’m definitely gonna buy them, no occlusion on Quest 2 will ROCK

    • Sofian

      If we assume that they will work with the Quest 3 and that Meta will sell the headset alone then it’s not a bad investment.

  • Andrey

    Wow, wasn’t really expecting that… 300$ is a little bit pricy (if it was 200$ – an intstant pre-order), but for an ability to get rid from those tracking rings and be able to move controllers wherever I want without being afraid to loose tracking is very, very temptating. Looking forward to an actual release and reviews from people who wil ltry using it with Quest 2.

  • Foreign Devil

    No pictures of the stylus attachment? Wouldn’t some surface like that rough concrete wall damage it? As an artist I’m most interested in the improved pressure sensitivity for VR sculpting and the stylus attachment. Not too much info on those though.