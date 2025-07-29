EssilorLuxottica released its second quarter earnings report, revealing that Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have tripled in revenue year-over-year.

Released in 2023, Ray-Ban Meta is the companies’ second-gen smart glasses, serving up music, photo/video capture, and Internet searches via Meta AI.

Starting at $300, the smart glasses have done remarkably well for themselves, prompting Meta to not only expand its smart glasses partnership with EssilorLuxottica into 2030, but also reportedly invest $3.5 billion in the French-Italian eyewear conglomerate.

Now, EssilorLuxottica says in its recent Q2/H1 2025 earnings that “AI glasses gained further traction in the first half of the year, with Ray-Ban Meta more than tripling in revenue year-over-year.”

Notably, those sales figures don’t appear to include Oakley Meta HTSN, the company’s next generation of smart glasses which launched pre-orders on July 11th, priced at $500 for the debut ‘Limited Edition’ version of the device.

The report doesn’t specify how many units the companies have sold, however in February the company announced it had sold 2 million Ray-Ban smart glasses since release in 2023.

“With a strong first half, including top-line growth and momentum across all regions and businesses, we are keeping pace with our growth targets despite a volatile environment,” said EssilorLuxottica CEO Francesco Milleri and Deputy CEO Paul du Saillant.

The company reports overall revenue grew by 5.5% to €14 billion (~$16.15 billion) in H1 of 2025, which comes in despite a worsening macroeconomic environment.

EssilorLuxottica cites a few obstacles, including “increased volatility in US customs duties following April 2, 2025 announcement of new reciprocal import tariffs,” and recent devaluation of the US dollar relative to other major world currencies.