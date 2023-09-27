Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Razer hasn’t exactly been all-in when it comes to making VR accessories, although there have been a few bits of VR kit over the years from the RGB-infused gaming hardware giant. This time around Razer says it’s releasing a Quest-branded model of its noise cancelling Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds.

Announced alongside pre-orders for Quest 3, the earbuds for Quest 3 and Quest 2 include a USB-C dongle for a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection in addition to Buetooth 5.2 support.

Initially released in late 2022, the company’s standard noise cancelling Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds support a wide range of devices, including PS5, PS4, PC, Mac, smartphones, tablets, and handheld gaming devices with Bluetooth audio capability or USB-C / USB-A port. You can already get them in two flavors, branded either for Xbox or PlayStation.

Razer says the earbuds are slated to release sometime later this year. There’s no pricing yet, although the standard Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds cost $150 MSRP. Considering this looks to be more of a brand licensing deal than the “Made for Meta” badging might suggest, you can probably bet on that pricing.

While we haven’t seen a list of supported USB-C headphones for Quest 3, Meta has certified a number of other earbuds, including the very similar wireless Anker Soundcore VR P10 earbuds, and wired USB-C Earbuds for Pixel, Samsung and OnePlus.