‘Rec Room’ Launches ‘Jet Set Radio’ Inspired Mini-game ‘Run the Block’, Trailer Here

Rec Room is full of first-party adventures you can play with friends and randos alike. The social VR platform’s next big offering is already here in ‘Run the Block’, which has taken a number of cues from Dreamcast retro-favorite Jet Set Radio (2000).

The multiplayer mini-game ‘Run the Block’ launched on December 11th, having already attracted over one million players.

Like Jet Set Radio, the free mini-game pits you against up to 9 other players to artfully race and parkour your way through an urban sprawl.

While it doesn’t have the game’s classic 2000s aggressive rollerblades, you’ll still be running, hopping and grinding on massive lines that crisscross the map, replete with the ability to lay down your own tag in the graffiti-filled city.

In comparison to years past, the platform has released relatively few first-party games over the the past year, with its biggest entry as of late being its pet farming sim ‘My Little Monster’.

In addition to bringing branded content to the platform, such as avatar packs from the ‘Monster High’ franchise and Bungie’s first-person shooter Destiny, Rec Room has seemingly dedicated the year to fleshing out its creator suite so users can not only create their own complex worlds, but also assets they can sell in the game’s creator economy. It’s also rolled out full-body avatars earlier this year, offering up even more customization choices.

This follows the release of Rec Room on Nintendo Switch in November, which joins its long list of supported devices, including PC VR, all Quest devices, the original PSVR, iOS, Android, Pico, Xbox, and PlayStation.