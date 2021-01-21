According to a report by Bloomberg NewsApple may be planning to release a VR headset with limited AR capabilities as soon as 2022, which is said to be a precursor to its long-rumored, fully-fledged AR device.

“As a mostly virtual reality device, it will display an all-encompassing 3-D digital environment for gaming, watching video and communicating,” Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. “AR functionality, the ability to overlay images and information over a view of the real world, will be more limited.”

Apple is reportedly aiming for a niche, high-end category with the VR headset. It’s said the device will be more expensive than rival devices in the VR space, with sales expected to be somewhere around one Apple headset per day, per store—small potatoes in comparison to the company’s fleet of mobile devices, laptops, and desktop computers.

Bloomberg maintains the late-stage prototype headset is codenamed N301, however it’s still being finalized and could be subject to cancellation.

Oculus Quest 2 | Image courtesy Facebook

Much like Oculus Quest, some prototypes of the VR headset are said to include “external cameras to enable some AR features,” which could be used for hand-tracking. Considering it’s described as containing Apple’s “most advanced and powerful chips,” it’s reasonable to assume we’re talking about a standalone device with passthrough AR capabilities.

Weight savings was also a concern, the report maintains. The headset is said to be close-fitting, requiring additional prescription inserts due to the lack of extra room to accommodate for glasses. It’s also said to have a fabric exterior.

The AR prototype, which is projected to follow at some point, is said to be codenamed N421. It’s suggested N421 is still in an early stage of development, and has a reported 2023 unveiling.

SEE ALSO
Gorilla Glass Maker Corning & Pixelligent Partner to Develop Optics for Consumer AR Headsets

Apple doesn’t comment on its projects still in progress, but it’s been an open secret that the company has been creating headsets behind closed doors. Credible reports in the past have suggested the company has already begun preliminary work on AR optics. Code found in iOS 13.1 last fall even revealed AR headset codenames, display dimensions, and fields of view.

A rumor supplied by known tech leaker Jon Prosser back in May 2020 maintained the AR headset will be named ‘Apple Glass’, relies on Apple mobile devices for data processing, and would launch at $499 sometime this year. That may just be some hopeful conjecture though.

If the release strategy can be believed—first a VR headset with limited AR capabilities, then a true AR headset—we’re sure to hear plenty more about the two in the coming years leading up to their respectively release windows. Supply chains can’t always work in complete stealth, accessories are constantly revealed by lower-tier manufacturers, and app ecosystems don’t magically appear out of nowhere—the latter of which can make or break any new product class looking for consumer dollars (or rather pro-sumer if it’s exceptionally expensive).

For now though, all of it needs to be taken with a big grain of salt. Anything in pre-production from such a prolific company as Apple is always subject to cancellation. And like with all things Apple, the Cupertino tech giant also isn’t in a rush.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Kevin White

    “…one Apple headset per day, per store…”

    There are 506 Apple Stores worldwide. If they launched July 1, 2022, that would mean about 93,000 sold by end of year. Or a little under 185K per year.

  • Bob

    If this turns out to be an actual product from Apple then this will be very surprising.
    Virtual reality, as a technology, doesn’t seem to jibe well with Apple’s “lifestyle tech” agenda. No doubt Facebook will react to whatever Apple come up with which is obviously very good news for the consumer market. This will kickstart the beginning of real competition in the VR space in the 2020’s provided that this report is true.

    • kontis

      It also doesn’t jibe well with Facebook’s plans for XR since the day 1.
      They entered this market for mass market every day device targeting billion+ people. Their VR gaming interest is solely based on R&D and ecosystem.
      This is why they canceled Rift 2 and why all Oculus founders left.
      This is also why Facebook seeing that the tech progresses slower than anticipated and the adoption is not as good as they hoped they decided to manufacture prototype AR glasses for their employees that don’t even have any displays, just to do the data collection and computer vision.

      The point is Apple has the same dilemma and may act on it…

      None of these big companies give an actual sh… about VR gaming. Valve is an exception but they are a gaming company and not as big. And even Valve actually jumped on XR bandwagon because they slept on mobile and it frustrated Gaben.

  • NZ News

    So that’s why Gaben said Apple and Microsoft bought out all the headset component supply for the next 2 years.

    https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/realistic-possibility-48m-e-sports-tournament-could-held-in-nz-says-gaming-tycoon-gabe-newell

    • psuedonymous

      That’s just general component supply, not HMD=specific components. This is also why car manufacturers are experiencing IC shortages: there are only so many component manufacturers on the planet, and demand right now is extremely high. The bigger the company you are, the more you can pay for components, and the more you can pay, the further to the front of the long queue you are for the limited production available.

  • dk

    that bloomberg article was so weird

  • kontis

    iOS app store means it will be much easier to get on the store (as long as it doesn’t break TOS), which is good news for many Side Quest devs.

    However, it also means no Side Quest for Apple VR, so if your app does something “illegal”, like having user comments or other UCG (some creative apps on Quest already do that) while not being a giant corporation with large moderation team, then you are doomed. On Facebook you could at least go with side quest… So some apps on Oculus store will never be allowed on iOS VR.

    The walled gardens mafias – so beautiful.

  • Wild Dog

    Little doubt it’ll just be an Apple Quest, probably with fewer games. I imagine they’re overestimating their developer-base.