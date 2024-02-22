Today, on the one year anniversary of the release of PSVR 2, Sony announced it’s testing PC VR compatibility for PSVR 2, with plans to release some form of PC support for the headset this year.

In a blog post commemorating the one year anniversary of PSVR 2, Sony highlighted upcoming content soon to launch on the headset. But hidden away in that post was a statement we weren’t expecting:

“Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates,” the company said.

Fans of PSVR 1 and PSVR 2 have been asking for PC VR support for years, so why now?

Well, it will surely be argued that Sony is simply following its trend of embracing a cross-platform audience. The company has brought some of its biggest franchises—like God of War and Horizon—to PC, and on Steam of all places. But we’ve got a strong feeling this move is about something more than that.

It seems Sony is acknowledging (and attempting to dampen) the feeling of many that PSVR 2 just doesn’t have a particularly exciting game catalogue right now. The majority of the PSVR 2 content library is already available on other headsets (and in many cases has been for some time), while the bulk of the platform’s exclusive content consists of VR ports of non-VR titles, which lack the same appeal as built-for-VR content. PSVR 2 is also missing lots of ‘non-game’ VR content—like art tools, immersive videos, and ‘edutainment’ content—as well as key social VR platforms like VRChat and Rec Room.

The original PSVR had built up a respectable catalogue and enjoyed a handful of acclaimed exclusive VR titles from first-party Sony studios. But without backwards compatibility, that library was completely abandoned with the release of PSVR 2. And since its release, PSVR 2 seemingly hasn’t been backed by the company with the same level of enthusiasm or investment in content.

We’re glad PSVR 2 will support PC VR content. That’s great for consumers, and for people who already own both a PS5 and a gaming PC, it’ll make PSVR 2 a more compelling choice for a VR headset. But it’s not exactly a proper fix for the real issue facing the headset. The $550 headset already requires a $500 PS5 to use… and if owners want to use it for PC VR content, they’ll need a ~$1,000 gaming PC too.

The only real fix is much more aggressive content curation and investment for the PSVR 2 library, including real support from first-party studios.

– – — – –

So let’s talk about the technical details… or the lack thereof. Sony’s statement about PSVR 2 support for PC is vague at best. It’s also somewhat strangely worded (but we hope that’s not to hide and weird caveats). Here’s some key things we don’t yet know:

  • Is this ‘direct’ support (ie: PSVR 2 plugs directly into a PC)? Or will it be a streaming solution that still requires a PS5?
  • Will it support SteamVR, OpenVR, and/or OpenXR?

We’ve reached out to Sony for clarification.

  • lujho

    I would bet it’s absolutely a streaming solution that requires a PS5. Anyone who’s followed the iVRy driver development knows that direct support cannot be achieved on most PCs without an adapter that you can’t even buy anymore.

    • incubeezer

      A new adapter for PC from Sony seems most likely to me

      • Brian Elliott Tate

        If I had to guess, it will most likely be an app you run on PS5.

    • STL

      I thought the same. Still have that Virtual Link adapter laying around. An incomplete solution.

    • That’d make no sense and would be much harder to implement, and the end result is guaranteed to be subpar due to all kinds of translation layers and latencies and all.

  • another juan

    Weird: how is Sony expecting to profit from selling subsidized hardware for another ecosystem? Maybe they want to get rid of surplus inventory?

    • MosBen

      Are we sure that the PSVR is subsidized? While consoles themselves are usually subsidized, accessories, controllers, etc. are usually fairly profitable.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        It depends. PSVR2 consists of a 2K OLED display, a simple SoC with some RAM/flash, Fresnel lenses, a USB-C cable and Touch controllers. The only “extra” are better haptics using LRA (Linear Resonant Actuator)/VCM (Voice Coil Motor) instead of ERM (Eccentric Rotating Mass) motors. But with ERM selling for less than USD 0.50, I doubt the LRAs cost 10x that.

        I created a PSVR2 BOM by analogy and came to less than USD 250, and teardowns confirmed the hardware is very simple. So it is very sure that PSVR2 hardware isn’t subsidized, as in Sony doesn’t lose money on it. Instead there is a rather healthy margin, each new sale would add some profit.

        But a product must also back the development and marketing costs. And the lower the unit sales, the more each individual device has to make, leading to very high margins for professional VR equipment like Tobii’s eye tracking modules, causing a lot of misunderstanding about the “cost of eye tracking”. If Sony sold 1mn PSVR2 with a healthy profit of USD 200 each, that’s USD 200mn for all development, licensing, setup and marketing costs. Not a lot for a consumer mass market product, about what MRL burns through in one week.

        So PSVR2 is possibly still subsidized when including all costs, simply due to low unit sales, which would improve with additional sales for PCVR.

        • MosBen

          Including the R&D in the over cost of a product is fine, but that’s not what OP was talking about. They asked how Sony expected to make a profit selling subsidized hardware in another ecosystem, implying that the PSVR is like a console where the manufacturer takes no profit or a loss on selling the hardware with the expectation that they’ll make it back in software sales in their walled ecosystem. If Sony is making a profit on each PSVR unit sold then that falls apart, especially since these PC sales aren’t going to cannibalize sales to PS5 owners that might actually buy games from the PS5 store.

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      PSVR2 is obviously sold at a profit as there is not processing, battery, audio etc.

      • VR5

        There is processing, all the tracking is done onboard. Basically it includes the breakout box in the HMD (for reprojection), with more tasks to tackle as well (eye tracking, position tracking with markerless random surfaces, controller tracking).

        • Leisure Suit Barry

          The breakout box for PSVR1 wasn’t for reprojection, it was for 3D audio and sending the signal to the TV in parallel to the headset

          Quest 3 has an actual SOC, hard drive, battery, built in audio etc and is still cheaper than PSVR2. PSVR2 is being sold at a profit.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          PSVR2 does the room, controller and pupil tracking on board. The first two worked fine on the DSP sub-processor of the 2018 Quest 1 SD835. Eye tracking adds two lowres nIR cameras. 2023 PSVR 2 tracking only requires a cheap SoC, and they need one anyway for handling video, haptics and controllers.

          iFixit posted a teardown and chip identification of PSVR2 (ifixit_com/Guide/PlayStation+VR2+Chip+ID/158337), showing a rather simple HMD and mainboard with 10/10 repair score due to low complexity. Quest Pro and AVP were nightmares to even open due to being crammed full of tech. The SoC is a Sony CXD90067GQ (no information available), clearly a lot smaller than the XR2 Gen 1 in Quest 2.

          The Quest Pro controller uses a midrange SD6xx SoC, kind of overkill and only used because its Hexagon DSP is software compatible with Quest tracking software. Something similar would work for the PSVR2. The specs always hinted PSVR 2 was designed to be cheap to produce, and teardowns confirmed that. There is nothing expensive in there (2GB RAM, 4GB Flash, LED/Power controllers etc.), all the magic (and processing for ETFR) comes from the PS5.

          • So it’s a maybe $30 computing cost on the headset itself vs $300 in the PS5. So you might call it “negligible”.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            You might. And it’s even cheaper.

            Meta was quite clever to move all the tracking to the otherwise unused DSP, freeing CPU/GPU for applications. On the SD865 the Quest 2 XR2 Gen 1 is based on, the Hexagon DSP takes about 10% of the chip area, and the SoC was about 2x as fast as the SD865 in Quest 1. Qualcomm sold the SD865 for USD 85 in 2019, so the DSP “cost” about USD 8.50. With tracking already working on Quest 1 at half the performance, and the PSVR2 needing a small SoC anyway, “adding” a capable DSP to the SoC would therefore cost only USD 4.25 (in die space).

            Of course Sony may have improved tracking/increased requirements etc., but they also released the HMD four years after Quest 1 and don’t use high margin Qualcomm chips. So unless they invented some secret super neural chips allowing to do the VERY compute expensive motion estimation onboard (without cooking the HMD), instead of delegating it to PS5, the extra cost for PSVR2 tracking compute are negligible at ~1% of the retail price. And the tiny heatsink inside PSVR2 says they haven’t invented those chips yet.

  • Leisure Suit Barry

    Sony said they had 2M headsets for the launch period, a year later and current estimates are 1.3M sold, so this is probably about getting rid of stock and essentially saying we are not going to make any 1st party games for it so enjoy it on PC.

    Problem is there are far better PCVR headsets available like the Quest 3.

    • VR5

      I don’t think we got official word for those production numbers; they could still be accurate, just no confirmation from Sony themselves.

    • STL

      Name one, please. I hate the Quest 3.

  • Brian Elliott Tate

    Sony didn’t “Acknowledge a Weak Game Library” in any way in that blog post, that’s an odd / misleading title for this article.

    • PerpetuallySkeptical

      Yeah it read like a cheap shot and made me chuckle. The whole PC vs console thing is dumb but I guess it drives engagement in the comment section.

    • STL

      Why acknowledging the obvious?

      • I’d take GT7 VR over all those arcade cr@p on the Quest any day.

        • STL

          Yes, if that’s your cup of tea. I don‘t like climbing, driving and horror. I like adventure.

  • STL

    I own a Quest 3 and had the PSVR 2 before. I sold it on eBay because of the weak game library on PS5. However, the PSVR 2 was a far better headset for games. So as soon as it comes to PC, I might swap again. The colors are better, the FOV is better, the halo headstrap is better. All that.

    • Foreign Devil

      Better than a Quest 2 for sure. .. But better than a Quest 3?

      • STL

        The Quest 3 is great as a standalone with games and apps, but for console or PC games, I prefer the PSVR concept.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    PSVR2 hardware sells with significant margin. The specs were low for 2023, and teardowns confirm it must be cheaper to produce than Quest 2. Sony actually stopped subsidizing consoles after PS3, they now make at least some profit. And accessories always make a lot, e.g. the USD 60 Xbox One controller cost USD 15 to produce. With moderate sales on PS5, opening PSVR2 to PC would both bring additional profit and distribute the significant development costs over more units.

    Whether PC users care will depend on what Sony offers. Streaming via PS5 is pointless. And even a direct connection to a PC (with a DP/USB-3 splitter) only gives you a 2K OLED 6DoF tethered HMD with Fresnel lenses, not exactly hot hardware in 2024. What allows the PSVR2/PS5 combo (~RTX 2070 performance) to punch way above its weigh class is ETFR reducing the computational load, using (simple) cameras in PSVR2 and the powerful PS5 APU. This way games like RE4/RE8 can offer VR modes with similar performance requirements as the 4K@60Hz flat version, making it cheaper for AAA to release hybrid games.

    With ETFR support for all PC(VR) games, PSVR2 might be very interesting, as PCVR just gained lots of AAA playable in VR thanks to (very performance hungry) UE PCVR mods. New VR users could have the choice between a USD 500 Quest 3 playing native apps and streaming their games via PCVR (mods), probably requiring a GPU upgrade, or a USD 550 PSVR2 playing AAA mods at decent speed with their existing GPU due to ETFR. And Sony wins with each sale.

  • 3872Orcs

    That is some excellent news! This fixes the biggest issue with PSVR2! I think a lot more people are going to get this now.

  • ViRGiN

    Another PCVR game changer, just after UEVR, WHOAH!

  • mirak

    It will require a PS5, the formulation seems pretty clear.