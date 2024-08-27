There’s no shortage of speculation when it comes to all things Valve. Tyler McVicker, YouTuber and one of the leading voices dedicated to deciphering Valve’s various internal developments, however now reports that not only is the company’s long-awaited standalone VR headset still coming, but it may arrive alongside its own Half-Life game.

Valve’s much hyped standalone, known only as ‘Deckard’, is “still very much in production,” McVicker maintains, saying that according to his sources that Valve “still intend[s] on shipping this piece of hardware.”

Check out his latest latest video, linked below:

While rumors swirl around the next Half-Life game, which may not be a VR-supported title (aka ‘HLX’), McVicker speculates a Half-Life game built specifically to showcase Deckard is likely in the cards, much like how Half-Life: Alyx (2020) showed off the capabilities of Valve Index.

Echoing a previous rumor first reported in 2020, McVicker renews speculation that two Half-Life games could be in development, making for what could be an asymmetric co-op game across PC and Deckard.

The result would be “an asymmetric multiplayer game taking place in the Half-Life universe,” McVicker says, “where one player is in VR and the other on a computer. The computer player would always be Gordon Freeman, while the VR player would be Alyx Vance. The idea was that these two characters would interact, with the VR player experiencing Alyx’s story and the PC player experiencing Gordon’s story, both having cooperative elements between them.”

While that specific claim is still very much a rumor, McVicker does a lot of sleuthing when it comes to code published by Valve across its various first-party titles and services, which can hold some clues as to what’s coming down the pipeline. He admits he’s “nowhere near done” sifting through all code published by Valve in 2024 however, so we may learn more at some point later this year.