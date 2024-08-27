There’s no shortage of speculation when it comes to all things Valve. Tyler McVicker, YouTuber and one of the leading voices dedicated to deciphering Valve’s various internal developments, however now reports that not only is the company’s long-awaited standalone VR headset still coming, but it may arrive alongside its own Half-Life game.

Valve’s much hyped standalone, known only as ‘Deckard’, is “still very much in production,” McVicker maintains, saying that according to his sources that Valve “still intend[s] on shipping this piece of hardware.”

Check out his latest latest video, linked below:

While rumors swirl around the next Half-Life game, which may not be a VR-supported title (aka ‘HLX’), McVicker speculates a Half-Life game built specifically to showcase Deckard is likely in the cards, much like how Half-Life: Alyx (2020) showed off the capabilities of Valve Index.

Echoing a previous rumor first reported in 2020, McVicker renews speculation that two Half-Life games could be in development, making for what could be an asymmetric co-op game across PC and Deckard.

The result would be “an asymmetric multiplayer game taking place in the Half-Life universe,” McVicker says, “where one player is in VR and the other on a computer. The computer player would always be Gordon Freeman, while the VR player would be Alyx Vance. The idea was that these two characters would interact, with the VR player experiencing Alyx’s story and the PC player experiencing Gordon’s story, both having cooperative elements between them.”

While that specific claim is still very much a rumor, McVicker does a lot of sleuthing when it comes to code published by Valve across its various first-party titles and services, which can hold some clues as to what’s coming down the pipeline. He admits he’s “nowhere near done” sifting through all code published by Valve in 2024 however, so we may learn more at some point later this year.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
      Apart from the last point that Valve hate VR ( which is why they made their own headset and made the only Half life title in decades VR ) I agree.

      This remain a baseless speculation. Pretty sure Valve still has a small team putting together prototypes and testing what they could or couldn't do with VR, but that it's not the same has having a headset in production.
      they could very well keep that as a background project forever.

      Right now, there is nothing to write about.

    • Sven Viking

      McVicker has also covered a lot of accurate leaked info in the past, but to be honest this particular one seems like baseless speculation involving a series of hypotheticals and leaps of logic.

      • ViRGiN

        If you say many, many things, you might be many times right.

        • Sven Viking

          I mean, he explained almost every detail of Half-Life: Alyx long before its announcement for example. The Half-Life VR demo before it was confirmed in the Final Hours of HL: Alyx. Deadlock. Left4Dead 3 details years before they were confirmed in an ex-Valve artist’s portfolio. etc.

          He definitely has a problem with speculating too wildly, but in some other cases he’s ended up looking wrong just because Valve frequently changes their plans or cancels projects.

  • gothicvillas

    Basically, we are where we were years ago

  • Nick

    Asymmetric VR games have historically done very poorly so that's a terrible idea if true

  • Sven Viking

    I think he's talking about their popularity rather than their quality. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is probably the most successful example, and it's playable with one device and some sheets of paper.

  • Nevets

    Good luck Valve. But I wonder if it'll be the newest generation of VR users, those squeaky-voiced kids in the likes of Rec Room, who will truly adopt this new medium. The current crop of pimply-faced gamers seem too angry at VR being imposed on them to appreciate its worth. If HL:Alyx didn't stir up excitement in their incel dens, then what hope for Deckard?

  • J.C.

    The only “proof” that Valve is still working on VR is that they hired Nate Grove a little under a year ago. I’d be thrilled if we got another Alyx game. An asymmetrical one, though, seems like a recipe for problems. Mostly “I don’t know anyone with VR to play the other character” problems.

    They could make it optional, but who cares if you look through a fence and see Alyx or Gordon and they move erratically, signally a real person playing? You can’t make them REQUIRED to complete anything.

    I’m hoping they’re making two separate games that don’t actively connect to each other. If they both follow the same story and you can see stuff the other didn’t? That sounds cool.

  • Nick

    never played it