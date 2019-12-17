Not current on the latest season of Rick and Morty? Well, it’s revealed in episode two of the latest season that Rick, the genius misanthrope that he is, has a secret toilet on a depopulated paradise planet where he can relax, unwind, and truly feel alone with his thoughts. And now you can too—provided you own an Oculus Quest or Oculus Go.

The aptly-named Rick’s Toilet app was a quick side project created by Evan Stimpson, an indie developer at Soulcom Studios who’s currently on working on a flying car racing game for Quest and Go called Skylane.

You won’t find Rick’sToilet on the Oculus Store though, but rather on the unofficial sideload repository, SideQuest.

While the free app was originally built for Go, Stimpson has since added support for Quest as well. And now you too can pinch one off in paradise as you gaze over the picturesque mountains and sparkling aurora on your very own off-world crapper.

To sideload Rick’s Toilet, or any other app from SideQuest, you simply need to install SideQuest on you computer, set it up on you Quest/Go, and connect the headset to your computer via a USB cable. Follow the how-to section on the SideQuest website for more information. And wash your hands, you filth animals.