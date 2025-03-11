‘Roboquest’ VR Port Shows New Look at Gameplay and Confirms Co-op Support

Flat2VR Studios today showed off some fresh gameplay footage of Roboquest VR, its upcoming port of the titular fast-paced roguelite shooter.

Like the original flatscreen Roboquest (2023) from RyseUp Studios, Flat2VR also confirmed Roboquest VR will similarly feature two-player co-op in addition to single player campaign.

Set in a vibrant, cel-shaded world, Roboquest throws players into procedurally generated levels filled with hordes of robotic enemies. Players take on the role of a Guardian, a combat robot fighting alongside a human companion in a post-apocalyptic future where AI has taken over.

That means plenty of weapon upgrades, baddies and bosses making their way to VR courtesy of the flatscreen hit, which garnered the game an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ user review on Steam.

Targeting Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR, the studio hasn’t tipped their hand on a specific release date just yet beyond the announced ‘Fall 2025’ launch window.

In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Steam, where it is listed as a separate game, and not a ‘VR mode’ as such.

