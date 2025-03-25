Roguelike Mech Brawler ‘UNDERDOGS’ Brings Physics-based Carnage to PSVR 2 Today

UNDERDOGS (2024), the physics-based mech brawler from Racket: Nx (2019) studio One Hamsa, is now available on PSVR 2, finally bringing its metal-on-metal violence and innovative locomotion to PS5.

Underdogs has been successful on Quest and PC VR headsets since its release in late 2024, where its garnered pretty much universally positive reviews, garnering both an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ user score on Steam and a [4.9/5] user score on Quest. And it’s for good reason.

The single player roguelike isn’t just an engaging physics-based combat game, but it’s the sort of VR-native that really gets you into the action—in large part thanks to its intuitive arm-based locomotion. In fact, we liked it so much, we gave it both award for Excellence in Locomotion and Excellence in Indie Development in last year’s Road to VR Game of the Year Awards.

In Underdogs, you battle in the underground robot fighting scene against a nasty crew of robo-enemies, letting you gear up with 100+ items, including power tools like chainsaws and wrecking balls. Moving around is as simple as swinging your arms and flinging yourself forwards—but watch out, you need those arms to punch enemies too, making for a fun balance of movement and combat.

While it’s almost everything we wanted—the game even includes a new ‘Rampage’ mode for quick, non-stop brawling—One Hamsa said last year Underdogs could also get multiplayer at some point, although it’s not sure whether the update is still in the works.

In the meanwhile, you’ll find it over on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, priced at $30. You can also grab Underdogs on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above and on Steam for PC VR headsets.