‘Rust’-like Sci-fi VR Survival Game ‘GRIM’ Hits Early Access This Week, Trailer Here

Combat Waffle Studios and Beyond Frames Entertainment, the studios behind VR survival shooter Ghosts of Tabor (2023), announced they’re launching a VR game into early access this week which is heavily inspired by Rust (2018).

Developed by Spoonfed Interactive with support from Combat Waffle, GRIM is bringing a heaping spoonful of Rust-style multiplayer survival gameplay to PC VR and Quest starting this month.

Like Rust, Grim is slated to focus heavily on crafting and scavenging for food, all of which is centered around a dying Mars stripped of resources and surrounded by the remnants of failed colonization efforts. The first playable version on SteamVR headsets and Quest starting Thursday, January 16th.

Marooned on the Red Planet, Grim promises extreme weather and tons of abandoned outposts to loot. You’ll have to keep an eye on a variety of health meters too, including hunger, hydration, and oxygen. All of your buildings stay put in the game’s persistent environment—at least until the server’s next weekly wipe.

Beyond Frames Entertainment, which also published Ghosts of Tabor, has signed on again to publish Grim, with Combat Waffle Studios providing ongoing developer resource support and guidance to Spoonfed Interactive, a one-man studio.

The studios promise Grim’s Early Access Alpha will be “the beginning of a collaborative development journey,” which is set to follow a similar approach to launch as Ghosts of Tabor. “Early adopters are encouraged to share their experiences to help shape the game’s mechanics, features, and overall direction,” the studios say.

Players across Quest and SteamVR can purchase Grim in Early Access Alpha starting January 16th, priced at $20.