This week Samsung and Google confirmed their forthcoming “XR platform” will be announced this year, though it’s unclear if it will actually launch before the end of 2024.

It was early 2023 when Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm first announced their collaboration on an “XR platform” based on Android. The timing of that announcement made it sound like we’d probably hear more about that platform and whatever devices it would power in late 2023 or maybe early 2024.

But just a few months later, Apple formally unveiled its long-rumored Vision Pro headset, and announced it would be launching in early 2024.

Since then, we’ve heard little about the XR effort from Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm—save for some rumblings that the companies may have taken a step back to reassess their plans after seeing what Apple planned to launch with Vision Pro.

This week, however, the companies confirmed it will be revealed by the end of 2024—and perhaps even launched by then.

During the Samsung Unpacked event this week, Google’s SVP of Platform & Devices, Rick Osterloh, took to the stage and spoke briefly about the future of the company’s collaboration with Samsung:

“Looking forward, we’re collaborating to bring next-generation experiences across Galaxy products. From smartphones and wearables, to even future technologies, like the upcoming XR platform we’ve been working to develop in close partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm for next-generation devices,” Osterloh said. “You’ll want to stay tuned for that. It’s an exciting new era in mobile computing, and we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Samsung to the next level.”

Samsung’s Head of Mobile, TM Roh, took to the stage afterward to concur, adding that the XR platform in question would come by the end of 2024.

“I appreciate [Osterloh] and his team at Google for their constant partnership that fuels innovation and ignites new possibilities, like our new XR platform coming this year.”

We still don’t know exactly what shape the so-called “XR platform” will take. While it was initially expected the companies were working on something to compete with Meta’s game-focused Quest platform, Vision Pro’s emphasis on more general productivity and spatial computing may have changed priorities. And even still, Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm might not want to challenge either front. Instead, they might try to stake out their claim with mobile-focused transparent AR glasses—maybe starting with basic smartglasses functionality.

For now all we know is that we’ll learn more later this year, but it’s still unclear if we’ll see an announcement or an actual product launch by the end of 2024.

  • another juan

    there is zero hype for this news, but it might happen that in a couple decades it will be looked back as a pivotal moment in the history of technology.
    google, in general, is being wildly underestimated right now.

    • Jeff

      I think people's estimations if low, are not off base considering Google already half-assed early attempts and dropped development for many years while other players created the market as it exists now. And it's not like Google doesn't have a well known history of reinventing their own products over and over, only to drop them shortly after. I know this is a hardware product so it's a little different, but people are still right to be skeptical.

  • Storymode Chronicles

    This should be an exciting addition to the market. Using Qualcomm's XR platform, it seems something like a mix between the low cost of Quest and the productivity focus of the Vision Pro is fairly logical.

    Hopefully they take the best lessons from the Vision Pro, in particular its rock solid usability, but also small touches like a physical dial to change immersion from AR to VR in analog steps.

    The ability to make "eye contact" with people in the real world seems important as well, but that could be a much less expensive, more basic representation of generic low resolution, high brightness avatar "eyes", rather than the low brightness, high resolution, realistic lenticular version Apple uses.

    The ability to replicate the way the Vision Pro interacts with iOS and and macOS but in a more agnostic way could be huge. At least Windows and Android integration to bring a consumer's existing device into their XR ecosystem would be huge, if not also bringing Apple products in which should be at least legally leverageable.

    An expansive FOV and foveated rendering would even be relatively low cost ways to achieve superior feature sets in areas Apple missed.

    There are likely many such examples of differing granularity where a lower cost XR device could eat Apple's lunch while still competing in the ballpark of the Quest's price range, which seems like the sweet spot for adoption.

    • ViRGiN

      How is AVP productivity focused?
      It's entertainment device, dumbed down to ipad apps.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Postponing the HMD was obviously a reaction to AVP offering something unexpected, but I doubt it was about hardware. AVP Rumors had predicted very hires displays and a MacBook SoC for USD 3000+, Samsung already knew which microOLEDs they'd have by 2024, and there was no alternative to Qualcomm's XR2+ Gen 2 anyway.

    The main surprise about AVP hardware was how uncomfortable the default back strap turned out to be for many, with the top strap Apple later added for better weight distribution clearly an emergency work-around. Apple's over-engineered back strap makes putting on/off AVP easier and doesn't mess with hair, but was so widely criticized that if there was any major hardware change to Samsung's XR HMD, it will probably be about making absolutely sure their head strap is comfortable even after hours.

    With barely changed hardware, the delay would be mostly for Google to adapt AndroidXR. What blew even long time VR users away was AVP's eye and hand tracking basd user interface allowing users to look and select with minor gestures, way easier and more intuitive than relying on some kind of laser pointer or direct grab motions. Some Unity devs recreated a similar UI for Quest Pro/Quest 2 (with head tracking) within days after the AVP presentation, so the 6+ months weren't needed to implementing the feature itself. More likely to make sure that the new usage paradigm integrates well with the XR apps Samsung/Google had designed for a different interface, and that it will also work with 2D apps from the Playstore.