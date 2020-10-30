Shadow Creator, a Shanghai-based AR/VR headset manufacturer, has partnered with British AR startup PhotonLens to create a new consumer-focused AR headset for gaming and fitness.

Called ‘Honghu’ in China and branded as ‘Photons’ for the international market, the device sports a very Nintendo Switch-inspired compute unit housing a Snapdragon XR2 processor, Qualcomm’s latest AR/VR chipset which is quickly becoming the standard for standalone devices such as Oculus Quest 2.

Photons are said to focus on active gaming and fitness, and will be available for pre-order worldwide within the next 2-3 months via Kickstarter campaign.

Image courtesy PhotonLens

Because the rendering hardware isn’t housed with in the glasses themselves, but rather tethered to a Switch-style compute unit with display, Honghu/Photons are said to weigh only 85 grams, or similar to Nreal’s Light AR headset which made a splash back at CES 2020.

The company says in a recent blogpost that the glasses include a 50-degree field of view (FOV), three camera sensors, SLAM headset tracking, and displays boasting “2.07 million pixels per eye.” Audio is provided by two built-in speakers from Harman Kardon.

The compute unit, which houses the Snapdragon XR2, is slated to come with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of memory, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, USB type-C port, a 3,400 mAh battery, and a 1,080 × 1,200 display.

Image courtesy Shadow Creator

“With the powerful performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, our latest Honghu MR glasses have achieved a significant performance improvement, which can fully meet the diverse needs of consumers, operators, and industry customers,” Shadow Creator CEO Victor Sun says.

Image courtesy PhotonLens

Photons’ two controllers, which clip neatly into the compute unit, offer 6DOF tracking through what the company calls an “innovative hidden tracking light ring” which protrudes from the top of the controllers.

Photons will made available for pre-order via a Kickstarter campaign launching soon—in December of 2020 or January of 2021, the company says.

  • kontis

    50 deg FOV makes ortho stereo impractical. The threshold where consumers start accepting XR as a value (and only a portion of them) is around 80 deg and even that is considering barely usable.

    We know that thanks to 2 decades of struggles in the pre-Dk1 era. It looks like some people didn’t learn.

    • 90 degrees of FREEDOM, that’s the whole point, I totally agree kontis

      • kakek

        huuu … I think you’re confusing 6 degree of freedom, wich define complete positional tracking, and 90 degree of field of vision.

    • Jan Ciger

      You are comparing apples to oranges.

      50 degrees would be poor for VR where you have no peripheral vision otherwise. Not for optical see-through glasses where you see “around” the displays.

      50 degrees is comparable with both Hololenses and Magic Leap – and nobody complained about stereo with those. We had working stereo even with glasses like the Vuzix VR920, which has only 30 degrees FOV.

      Humans have only limited overlap between the eyes where they have a truly stereoscopic vision anyway.

      The limited FOV e.g. on Hololens is more a problem for having only a limited space before the displayed AR overlay disappears from view when you turn your head – which can be annoying/disturbing.

      For me a much bigger issue would be the toy-like tiny controllers with the slide-out tracking rings that will be terrible to use for anyone hands larger than a child has, will be getting lost constantly and will soon be unusable because the thin plasticky ring will be broken.

    • leseki9

      I think you are confusion immersion with steroscopy. Stereoscopy works fine even with tiny FOV Virtual Boy (personal exprience).