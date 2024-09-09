Sharp and Japan’s largest telecom NTT Docomo today announced a new pair of AR glasses called MiRZA, which is hitting the Japanese market sometime his Fall.

It would be pretty tough to mistake Mirza for a normal pair of glasses, what with its chunky struts and rims, 6DOF tracking sensors, and center-mounted camera—not to mentions its unique AR optics, which incorporate so-called ‘mirror bars’ courtesy of South Korean AR lens creator LetinAR, promising a 45-degree diagonal field of view.

Created by NTT QONOQ Devices, a joint venture between Sharp and NTT’s XR development branch NTT QONOQ, Mirza isn’t going to be cheap either. Priced at an eye-watering ¥248,000 (~$1,730 USD), the funky but functional device more than likely will be squarely targeted at enterprise.

In the press release (Japanese), the company highlights its ability to take photos and make calls, and also display multiple screens positioned anywhere around the user. Mirza promises a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, although it’s unclear if that’s referring to perceived brightness to the end user or the brightness of the 1,920 × 1,080 microOLEDs.

To boot, Mirza promises good weight distribution thanks to placing components closer to the back of the glasses’ struts. Both internal battery and processing (Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 Gen1) is on board, however it boasts wireless connectivity to Snapdragon Spaces-compatible smartphones.

Image courtesy NTT QONOQ Devices

For now, the company has only certified the AQUOS R9 SH-51E, a Japan-only flagship from Sharp, however the company says more compatible phones will be announced in the future.

We’re still waiting for more clarity on launch regions, however it’s likely Mirza may be a Japan-only device. In the meantime, check out the specs below:

MiRZA Specs

  • Weight:125g
  • Size: Approx. 187mm (W) x 45mm (H) x 184mm (D) (when in use), Approx. 187mm (W) x 45mm (H) x 96mm (D) (stored)
  • Chipset: Snapdragon® AR2 Gen1
  • Display: Resolution: FHD (1,920 x 1,080), 45° FOV (diagonal), 1,000 nits brightness, MicroOLED binocular full color
  • Optics: LetinAR’s unique thin mirror bar type optical module
  • Battery: continuous use time: 1～1.5 hours, charged in under 2 hours using the included USB Type-C cable
  • Camera: 1x front RGB camera (image quality: FHD), 2x side monochrome cameras
  • Audio: 4x microphones, 2x speakers
  • Other sensors: Touch sensor (for operation), Proximity sensor (for determining wearing status), Illuminance sensor (for automatic brightness adjustment), Acceleration/gyro/camera spatial recognition sensor (for 6DoF tracking)
  • Connection: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E
  • ViRGiN

    What's the point of posting this?
    You cover a lot of crap products and then never follow up on them.
    Like Shiftall.

    • ViRGiN

      This article is reporting on an enterprise product, so not aimed at people like me who play RE4 on their hand me down Quest 2, with a broken strap.

    • VRDeveloper – THE TRUE SIGMA

      What is the point of a journalistic vehicle to mention something about VR? Sometimes I don't understand you Virgin.

      • wcalderini

        These gates are not just going to keep themselves, ya know.

  • Shad Daffucup

    You'd look like a knob wearing these

    • "Knob" …. lol
      Me likey English slang long time!
      []^ )

      • Kenny

        kN008

  • another juan

    the form factor in this product is amazing (unless those pictures are intentionally deceptive: a profile picture of someone using it irl is clearly missing).
    ar glasses like these could potentially become socially acceptable and reach a billion users

  • Ugly as sin
    And specs are meaningless.
    What's the firmware like …??
    Hard fail.
    []^ (

  • MattyMoo

    The embedded video spells it Mirza but the article refers to it as Mizra. I would assume the video has it right and that is a play on the word "immersion.". Can you confirm, Scott?

  • I tried these at AWE, I was not impressed