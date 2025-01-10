Shiftall, the Japan-based creators behind MeganeX PC VR headsets, announced two new VR controller accessories at CES 2025—a SteamVR-compatible controller for PC VR, and a unique add-on to Quest Touch controllers that give users a scroll wheel and extra buttons.

GripVR

Image courtesy Shiftall

Shiftall is bringing out its own standard PC VR controller, called GripVR. Designed for SteamVR Tracking systems (1.0, 2.0), GripVR follows a standard button layout, featuring AB/XY input buttons, pressable joysticks, triggers, and grips—all of which are said to feature capacitive touch sensors.

GripVR is said to offer an eight-hour battery life, rechargeable via its USB Type-C port. Like all SteamVR tracked accessories, it’s set to be compatible with various SteamVR headsets, such as Valve Index, HTC Vive, as well as the company’s MeganeX superlight “8K”.

Shiftall’s GripVR is targeting launch sometime this summer at the estimated price of $299-$399.

AddCon

Image courtesy Shiftall

Shiftall also announced AddCon, a unique aftermarket attachment for the left-hand Touch controllers of Quest 3/3S/Pro. The device adds a wheel and buttons to extend the functionality of the controller, which presumably makes it easier to deal with 2D UI elements as well as VRChat specific controls.

Notably, AddCon also includes a shift function via an embedded capacitive sensor on the pinky finger rest, enabling users to toggle between different sets of commands.

Shift all says AddCon is intended for users who require additional control options for VR applications, such as adjusting camera settings or managing avatar functions in VRChat. The controller add-on is said to support over 14 assignable inputs and can be configured using a dedicated PC application, the latter of which can also function as an OSC command transmission device for standalone VRChat setups, Shiftall says.

AddCon connects to Quest over Bluetooth LE or GX6/GX2 dongle, and charges over it’s USB Type-C port. Like GripVR, Add on is targeting a summer 2025 release, priced however at $69 for the single left-hand Touch accessory.

This follows last year’s announcement of it’s latest MeganeX superlight “8K” PC VR headset, which is slated to ship in early 2025, priced at $1,899. As the latest MeganeX, the SteamVR-compatible headset boasts a slim and light profile, and dual 4K high-resolution OLED panels.

Like in our reporting on similar marketing claims, you may have noticed we’ve put the “8K” moniker of MeganeX superlight 8K in quotes. This is done to indicate that the 8K name doesn’t actually reflect the specs of the headset, which integrate dual 3,552 × 3,840 OLEDs.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • g-man

    The device called 8K doesn't have quotes in its name.

    • Hi G-man,
      like with other companies that use similar naming schemes, we've opted to put "8K" in quotes to reflect that it is a name, and not a per-eye spec as such.

      • ZeePee

        Anyone reading it would read it as the name.

        Adding quotations is based on subjective reasoning so as to say you think its deceptive, which i could argue against, since it is indeed valid to call it 8K resolution.

        Meta sells their headset as "4K+ resolution", which is not per eye either.

        I'd say Meta "Quest" since technically you're not going on a quest are you? Depending on the game, I suppose, but I would deem that slightly inaccurate.

        I do appreciate the reasoning and at least you're fair about it by following suit with other headsets named in similar fashion, for the sake of accuracy, but I personally believe based on precedence set by Meta, calling it 8K in the name is not misleading and is quite accurate, or accurate enough by industry standards.

        Now if the name of the headset is not even close to actual 8K resolution even as a total resolution, and yet still called 8K, I could perhaps agree in your editing of the name with quotation marks.

        But that's definitely not the case with meganex superlight 8k.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          TL;DR: Units matter when talking about physical properties, even when marketing departments operate with some kind of fantasy math straight from Lalaland.

          8k is not a resolution, it is short for 8000. As we are talking about 2D displays here, resolution would have to be given in two dimensions or as megapixels with a side ratio.

          There are official standards for TVs, like FHD at 1920*1080, UHD 4K at 3840*2160 or UHD 8K at 7680*4160, all using a standard 16:9 ratio. So when someone says s/he has a 4K TV, you know it displays 2160 lines, and each eye sees 3840 pixel rows at all time, there is no ambiguity.

          There are no standard side ratios in VR, and using anything other than single eye resolution has no practical purpose for the users, as perceived resolution depends only on what the individual eye sees. The current bunch of microdisplays offer 3552*3840 pixels, and will mostly prefer a higher vertical than horizontal per eye FoV/resolution, which according to Meta increases immersion. So even if one would accept the bullshit reasoning that a single UHD 4K display panel used for both eyes in a VR HMD would make it a 4K display, using two separate displays with a combined pixel with of 7004 pixels certainly doesn't make it a 8k display. Or a 24k display, if you count RGB subpixels.

          Besides giving the actual per eye resolution in both width and heigh, the most useful short declaration would be a 3840p display, even if the p for progressive lines makes no more sense today, as there are no more i for interleaved lines thanks to progress. It's still not a 16:9 TV, so calling it 4K because of 3840*2160 UHD 4K is still bad.

          But there is no need to include the specs in the product name in the first place, and even less valid reason to include made-up specs. So until manufacturers stop putting rubbish marketing numbers in their product names or descriptions with no informative value, I'm more than fine with Road to VR putting 8K in quotes. Or adding ("Muahahaha"). Or a footnote saying ("No, it's not, you lying sons of bitches!")

  • Stephen Bard

    My Quest 3 controllers work so beautifully that it never occured to me that I needed more buttons . . . so I'd like to hear more specific explanation of what I could do with this wheel and other buttons.

  • Hussain X

    GripVR seems to lack a high end, premium, luxury feature found on Quest controllers – replaceable AA batteries (which can themselves be rechargeable). Imagine having to stop your VR activity because controllers have ran out of charge (or doesn't hold charge due to degradation). With replaceable batteries you have the luxury to swap in a pair you've already recharged beforehand and carry on within 30 seconds.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      It never really was a real problem with the vive-/Indexcontrollers…

  • ZeePee

    100%.

    Very glad to see this as we cannot rely on index controllers moving forward, since they won't be in production forever.

  • ZeePee

    This is great news! Glad they doing it, who knows how long index controllers will be around for, its not a good idea to rely on them moving forward.

  • at the estimated price of $299-$399.

    Lol. Ok.