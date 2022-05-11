In an effort to help PC VR developers bring their content to Quest 2, Meta has ported Showdown, an old UE4 VR graphics showcase, to the headset as a case study in optimization best practices.

Showdown is a UE4 PC VR demo originally made by Epic Games back in 2014 to show off high-fidelity VR graphics running at 90Hz on a GTX 980 GPU at a 1,080 × 1,200 (1.3MP) per-eye resolution.

Eight years later, you can now run Showdown on Quest 2 at 90Hz on the headset’s Snapdragon XR2 chip at 1,832 × 1,920 (3.5MP) per-eye resolution.

Meta ported the short demo as a case study in optimizing PC VR content to run on Quest 2.

And while the app has been heavily optimized and doesn’t look as good as its PC VR counterpart—decent anti-aliasing, lighting, and high-res textures are missing—it shows that developers don’t have to shy away from lots of objects, particles, and effects just because they’re targeting Quest 2.

The video above looks slightly worse than the experience in the headset itself due to a low-ish bitrate recording and the visibility of fixed foveated rendering (lower resolution in the corners of the image), which is significantly less visible in the headset itself due to blurring of the lens. Here’s Showdown running on PC if you’d like to see a comparison.

It’s not the best-looking thing we’ve seen on Quest 2, but it’s a good reminder that Quest 2’s low-power mobile chip can achieve something akin to PS2 graphics at 90Hz.

Meta’s Zac Drake published a two-part breakdown of the process of profiling the app’s performance with the company’s App Spacewarp tech, and the process of optimizing the app to run at 90Hz on Quest 2.

The GTX 980 GPU (which Showdown originally targeted on PC) is at least six times more powerful than the GPU in Quest 2… so there was a lot of work to do.

While the guide is specific to projects built with UE4, the overall process, as surmised by Drake, applies to optimizing any project to run on the headset:

  1. Get the project building and running on Quest
  2. Disable performance intensive features
  3. Measure baseline performance
  4. Optimize the stripped down project
  5. Optimize individual features as we re-enable them
  6. Re-enable feature
  7. Measure performance impact
  8. Optimize as needed

Although it’s plenty possible to get ambitious PC VR games running on Quest 2, building from the ground up with the headset in mind from the outset is sure to bring better results, as developer Vertical Robot is hoping to prove with its upcoming Red Matter 2.

  • Adrian Meredith

    That doesn’t look very good to my eyes based on that video. The story of poor quality you’d expect from a downgrade port. Red matter 2 will be way more impressive I bet.

    • It’s not imo. RE4 is a much better and far more powerful showcase of how good a game can look, sound and indeed play on Quest 2.

      • Pootasso pick

        i love re:4 vr. not the best showcase of graphics on quest 2 tho. it IS a 2004 game.

  • RE4 VR already showed me that 90% of Quest 2 developers simply aren’t taking full advantage of the system. Rather, they’re porting PC VR games and just turning off all the shaders and stuff, which makes them look sh*t for the most part. When a developer actually develops properly with the Quest 2 in mind in the first place, and actually tries to create visuals that play fully it its particular strengths and weaknesses, it’s capable of some great things. I want more games at the all round quality of RE4 VR, and if this demo can give some more developers a kick up the ass, then I’m all for it. Make your textures and models and lighting and so on actually for Quest 2!

    • Jonathan Winters III

      Agreed. When porting, the first thing to go is usually real time lighting and shadows, which severely downgrades the visuals. Many graphically impressive Quest 2 games have shadows and real-time lighting (Battle Sister, Ven, etc), unfortunately many devs just don’t know how to optimize well for Quest 2 or they don’t have the budget to give time to optimize properly.

  • Roger Bentley

    looks like trash blade and sorcery and RE4 look way better

  • xyzs

    Damn, that should just be enough to teach the world and especially Meta that it was way too early to kill PC VR………..

  • PsYcHo

    this suposed to look good?looks way worse than robo recall from 2016 and that was an actual game wtf the buildings look hideous,the textures are comparable to 2003 vice city and soo much aliasing,better stick to sharp but old games like re4 they are more pleasant on the eyes.

  • Thud

    I can’t believe that’s it’s been 8 years since this was released! holy s***.