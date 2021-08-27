If you’re interested in VR, you’ve probably thought at least once or twice about the simulation hypothesis—the idea that we might actually already be living in a virtual reality world. Many people are passingly familiar with the idea, especially thanks to films like The Matrix, and it’s been a topic among philosophers—in some form or another—for perhaps more than a millenium. But did you know that scientists actually think it may be possible to experimentally verify if we’re living in a simulation?

The simulation hypothesis was boiled down into a useful thought experiment by University of Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom in a 2003 paper titled Are You Living in a Computer Simulation? which was published in the peer-reviewed Philosophical Quarterly journal.

In the paper, Bostrom explores the idea that—given existing trends in computing power—a far future “posthuman civilization” will likely wield immense computing power—enough to be easily capable of running simulations of billions of universes just like ours. He raises the question: if we think humanity will one day be capable of simulating billions of universes… isn’t it likely that we’re already living in one of those billions of simulations rather than being real ourselves?

It’s an intriguing formulation of the simulation hypothesis that’s frankly quite difficult to argue against. Bostrom’s paper has spurred serious discussion about the topic; it’s been cited by more than 1,000 other academic papers since its publication.

Beyond philosophers, scientists have taken the simulation hypothesis seriously too, especially in the mysterious realm of quantum physics. Several papers have hypothesized ways of actually testing if our reality is a simulation.

Pushing the Limit

In the 2012 paper Constraints on the Universe as a Numerical Simulation, published in the peer-reviewed European Physical Journal A, physicists Silas R. Beane, Zohreh Davoudi, and Martin J. Savage write that recent developments in simulating quantum interactions point toward a future where a full-fledged universe simulation is possible, which suggests that “experimental searches for evidence that our universe is, in fact, a simulation are both interesting and logical.”

According to the authors, quantum computing looks like a reasonable foundation for simulating an entire universe. But like any program, a simulated universe will have some fundamental limitations of precision. If our reality is based on a quantum computing simulation, the authors argue, we should be able to predict some of those fundamental limitations and then go searching for them in nature.

Specifically the authors say they’re looking at “the possibility that the simulations […] employ an underlying cubic lattice structure,” which is foundationally similar to small-scale quantum computing-based simulations that humanity is capable of running today. If we could observe limitations in our reality that are consistent with an underlying lattice structure for space-time, instead of a continuous space-time, the authors say it could be evidence that our universe is indeed a simulation.

The authors leave us with a tantalizing conclusion—that it may be impossible for a simulation to be fully hidden from its subjects.

“[…] assuming that the universe is finite and therefore the resources of potential simulators are finite, then a volume containing a simulation will be finite and a lattice spacing must be non-zero, and therefore in principle there always remains the possibility for the simulated to discover the simulators.”

Reality Observed Rendered

In the 2017 paper On Testing the Simulation Theory, published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Quantum Foundations, authors Tom Campbell, Houman Owhadi, Joe Sauvageau, and David Watkinson start with a similar premise to the above conclusion—that a simulated universe likely operates with finite resources. If that’s the case, they argue, we should be looking for evidence that the behavior of our universe is consistent with a simulation optimized for computing performance.

The paper introduces a concept that will be familiar to game developers—as a matter of optimization to run a game with finite computing power, games only render what the player can see at any given moment. Anything more would be a waste that would drastically slow down the game.

The authors point out that physicists are already aware of a feature of the universe that seems suspiciously similar to rendering a game only where the player is looking. That would be the so-called Wave Function Collapse, in which fundamental particles appear to act as wave functions up until the point that they are observed, at which point their wave characteristics “collapse” and into predictable particle interactions.

The paper lays out a number of specific variations of the perplexing Double-slit Experiment, that are designed to isolate the precise role of the observer in determining the experimental outcome. The ultimate goal of the experiments is to look for a situation in which the universe would change its behavior in order to avoid creating a paradox. If this was observed, the authors argue, it would be “an indicator of a VR engine [simulated universe] reacting to the intent of the experiment.”

Further the authors suggest that finding a conflict between likely requirements of any such simulation (logical consistency and avoidance of detection) could reveal observations consistent with a simulated universe.

“Two strategies can be followed to test the simulation theory: (1) Test the moment of rendering; (2) Exploit conflicting requirement of logical consistency preservation and detection avoidance to force the VR rendering engine to create discontinuities in its rendering or produce a measurable signature event within our reality that indicates that our reality must be simulated,” the authors write.

  • kontis

    I doesn’t go two ways.
    We may be able to find out for sure that we live in a simulation one day.
    But we will never be able to find out for sure that we DON’T live in a simulation.

    In other words: it’s possible to prove that something is real, but it’s not possible to prove that something isn’t real.

    You can replace the word “simulation” with “God” or millions of other concepts created by your imagination.

    • lelandwalker

    • Nothing to see here

      Since we have just created computer simulations, we naturally project this new exciting technology over reality to explain it. Perhaps post singularity, people will assume that the AI is actually god and wonder if it created us and everything else in the universe.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      In other words: it’s possible to prove that something is real

      That is not trivial, as any observation you make for that proof is based on the idea that you can actually make an observation. That idea crumbles the moment you cannot first verify that you actually exist and are not just a simulation or illusion created to believe that you made that observation.

      The whole approach described in the article works around this problem by looking at sort of the quantum granularity of the universe. Which of course again assumes that this granularity applies to any universe, including any that might simulate ours. [They probably covered this somewhere.] Even if it’s true, this still doesn’t allow to prove that something is real, it only allows to prove that it is not a simulation.

  • Nothing to see here

    One aspect of a simulation is that we, as observers in the simulation, may have limitations which prevent us from noticing otherwise obvious errors in the simulation. GTA V has an obvious error which is only obvious once you notice it. When two or more players can see the location of the train as it travels around the track in the game, that’s where it is located for all players in the game. Nice and consistent. However if only one player can see the train, the train will appear on the track in front of them when they look in that direction. The train could have appeared anywhere on the track but since there are no observers in the other locations, those locations are not simulated so the train must appear when the user first looks towards any potential location it could appear. It makes you wonder if there are any such errors in our simulation, if we we are living in one, that we simply don’t notice?

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    René Descartes is sitting at the bar. The bar keeper asks him “Another beer?”. Descartes replies “I don’t think so …” and disappears.

    [Hint: It’s a philosophy joke about verifying one’s existence referring to his most famous quote.]

    I will have to stick with Descartes due to s lack of equipment for checking inconsistencies at subatomic level. Based on that I assume that I’m still using a Quest 2 instead of the more advanced Quest 2000 just simulating it. If I’m wrong here, could my simulation please be upgraded to at least a Quest 5 or any model with acceptable weight distribution?

  • get lost

    This simulation conspiracy is so ridiculous. Anyway, you can find out easy if it is or not. Just take a dump, if your s**t is disgusting stinky, is it probably not a simulation…

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      You are obviously familiar with the first VR implementation of this fool proof test, “Totally Accurate Toilet Simulator” from 2013 for the Oculus Rift DK1.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7R0Z_FgLDY