Skydance’s Behemoth (2024) didn’t launch without its fair share of issues late last year, something developer Skydance Games hopes to nail down in its latest patch, which is being addressed in over 700 community-sourced fixes.

The latest update, released on February 12th, is the game’s second major patch, the first of which launched back in December mostly addressing combat balancing.

Now, the game’s second major patch introduces quality of life and other improvements, which includes fixes for community-reported bugs, graphical glitches, audio problems, and game-breaking progression blockers.

Improvements include better animation transitions, enhanced hand grip mechanics, and refined enemy AI behavior, alongside numerous fixes for VR-specific bugs across all supported platforms. From what we gather, players can expect a smoother, more immersive experience with fewer crashes, better combat feedback, and overall improved game stability.

While some of those issues presented somewhat of a niggle in our original review, where we gave Behemoth a resounding [8.5/10] at its December 5th release, we didn’t encounter many of them, and no game-breaking bugs as such. Still, it’s fared well across all supported platforms, which include Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets via the Horizon Store (Meta only) and Steam.

You can check out the full update log from Skydance Games, which includes details on patches affecting all platforms. Note: the update log contains some spoilers, so read with caution if you haven’t played all the way through yet.