Somnium Space, the Czechia-based social platform creator, has raised prices on its enthusiast-grade PC VR headset, Somnium VR1, something the company says was done to “maintain the highest quality standards.”

The company announced last month it was paring down the number of previously offered configurations of Somnium VR1 alongside the news that, after January 16th, 2025, it was going to raise prices on its three remaining variants—but not by how much.

Now, the company has released that updated pricing info (excluding local taxes), which amounts to a €500 – €700 increase over previous prices:

Edition Features Previous Price (EUR excl. taxes) USD New Price (EUR excl. taxes) USD Visionary Edition VR, eye-tracking €2,499 ~$2,600 €2,999 ~$3,090 Titan Edition VR, eye-tracking, hand-tracking €2,899 ~$3,020 €3,399 ~$3,500 Ultimate Edition VR, eye-tracking, hand-tracking, MR passthrough €3,499 ~$3,659 €4,299 ~$4,425

The company says in a blogpost that the price hike is due to additional production costs:

These changes reflect the complex production processes and our unwavering commitment to delivering the best PCVR experience possible. High-quality materials, intricate designs, and rigorous quality control result in additional production costs, including the inevitable scrap of some expensive components to meet our standards. Our dedication to uncompromising quality ensures that each VR1 headset is a masterpiece, designed to exceed your expectations.

Originally offered in seven different consumer variants, the company has since discontinued its Classic Edition, Striker Edition, Specter Edition, and Translucent Edition—also likely done to slim down production costs.

Previously, Somnium Space’s entry level offering was its Classic Edition, which as its ‘barebones’ PC VR headset, didn’t include eye-tracking. That was priced at €1,900 (~$1,980 USD), which (like the table seen above) doesn’t account for local taxes.

Additionally, the company says it’s now adjusting its delivery timeline for new orders of Somnium VR1, with the updated delivery window slated for March–April 2025. Somnium Space maintains it’s working to reduce the delivery window to “just two weeks from order to shipment by mid-2025,” which includes most of Europe, the UK and US as supported shipping regions.

If you’re looking to learn more about Somnium VR1, make sure to check out our hands-on from the company’s annual Somnium Connect event last July.

