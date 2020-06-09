Sony probably won’t be announcing a next-gen PSVR headset anytime soon, however the company is taking a big step this Thursday, June 11th, as it drops all-new game trailers for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.



Originally scheduled for June 4th, Sony delayed the event until this week to “step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time,” says Sid Shuman, Senior Director of SIE Content Communications in a PS blog post.

The event is now scheduled for June 11th at 1 PM PT (local time here).

Unlike the games native 4K resolution, Shuman says the program will be broadcasting at 1080p and 30 frames per second, something he says “eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home.”

The game trailer will however be available in 4K after the show is over, according to Games Radar.

Livestream watchers should, according to Shuman, watch the announcements wearing headphones too to get the full effect of the console’s upgraded audio.

You can follow along with the livestream via the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channel. It’s expected to last for more than an hour, Shuman says.