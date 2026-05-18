Pimax Starts Sending Out ‘Dream Air SE’ PC VR Headsets, But Fulfillment Could Take Weeks

Pimax announced it’s finally started shipping out the first batches of Dream Air SE, the younger sibling to its thin and light PC VR flagship. Despite officially launching Dream Air SE last week, most customers will probably still be waiting a bit longer—even if you pre-ordered a year ago.

The company revealed in its big launch day event last week that Dream Air SE is technically now shipping, which has been over a year in the making. Still, you won’t find a big ‘buy now’ button on the website just yet, as the company is still taking pre-orders for its cheapest thin and light PC VR headset to date.

That said, it’s unclear when batches pre-ordered today will actually ship out without actually putting money down to find out yourself. Whatever the case, if you pre-ordered on day one, you may be waiting a matter of weeks, not days.

Dream Air – Thin and light PC VR headset containing Sony microOLED panels (3,840 × 3,552 pixels per eye) and concave-view pancake optics, delivering 110° horizontal FOV, eye-tracking, auto-IPD adjustment, spatial audio, and DisplayLink. • Versions: Lighthouse tracked and no controllers ($2,000) – SLAM tracked with controllers ($2,300) Dream Air SE – Lower resolution version of Dream Air containing Sony microOLED panels (2,560 × 2,560 pixels per eye) and all of the above, except with 105° horizonal FOV. • Versions: Lighthouse tracked and no controllers ($900), SLAM tracked with controllers ($1,200)

One such pre-order customer, Reddit user ‘Aitch_5’, says they’ve received an email indicating their May 2025 pre-order is currently in production, however delivery was estimated to take “another 4-5 weeks,” putting the UK-based delivery sometime in mid-to-late June.

Pimax tells Road to VR that the first batch has been shipped out however—a bulk shipping to local warehouses—so the company expects the first users to receive their headset in two-to-four weeks. The company says it’s going to provide more clarity around shipping in an update on the official website “soon.”

As the flowchart goes, Pimax says that early pre-order orders will be fulfilled first, then early reservation fee orders (pending full payment), and then additional pre-orders to follow.

The company says it’s offering a few benefits for customers pre-ordering Dream Air SE right now. Effective between May 14th – May 31st, Pimax is including:

Free shipping to selected regions

Two face masks (new & old, new is shipped separately later)

Discount coupon (DMAS Hardstrap 50% off, 50% off ringless controllers)

US-only Regional Surcharge: $50 USD

Both Dream Air and Dream Air SE have been subject to multiple delays, so at least for some, this will feel like a long-awaited relief.

Notably, Pimax first announced Dream Air in December 2024. Before it could even be shipped out to external beta testers, the company announced in May 2025 it was releasing a more budget-friendly version with Dream Air SE.