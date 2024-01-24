Sony launched PlayStation VR 2 in early 2023, bringing with it relatively few exclusives to go alongside a good number of updated games previously launched on other headsets. Now the company has given us a glimpse into the top 10 PSVR 2 games sold across North America, Europe and Japan.

Here’s the end-of-year rankings for 2023:

Rank US/Canada EU Japan
1 Pavlov Pavlov
Kayak VR: Mirage
2 Beat Saber Kayak VR: Mirage Beat Saber
3 Kayak VR: Mirage Beat Saber
Horizon Call of the Mountain
4 Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
5 Horizon Call of the Mountain The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
6 Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
オノゴロ物語 ~The Tale of Onogoro~
7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Job Simulator
Crossfire: Sierra Squad
8 The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horizon Call of the Mountain Firewall Ultra
9 Swordsman VR Moss: Book II
After the Fall – Complete Edition
10 Pistol Whip Swordsman VR Drums Rock

 

Notably, of the top 10 across the US and Canada, four were available on the original PSVR: Beat Saber, Pistol Whip, Job Simulator, Swordsman VR. This initially suggests a good uptick in new content breaking through, making way for new faces in comparison to last year’s PSVR chart, which reflected an expected ossification of popular games taking top spots in the headset’s seventh year of existence.

However, of those six “new” games to break onto the PSVR 2 year-end chart, only two were truly new to VR. Pavlov, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and Kayak VR: Mirage had all been previously released on Quest and SteamVR headsets, leaving only the Sony-funded launch day exclusive Horizon Call of the Mountain and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR from Supermassive Games as completely fresh entries.

This underscores the ongoing issue of Sony ostensibly not throwing its full weight behind PSVR 2—certainly not to the extent that Meta is supporting content for its Quest platform, which now includes Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the newly released Quest 3 headset. To boot, Quest sales volumes over the holiday season across Amazon outsold PSVR 2 by a shockingly large margin, which is a tough pill to swallow considering Sony has sold 50 million PlayStation 5 consoles—a fairly large adressable market of gamers the company could more aggressively look to convert.

We’re hopeful for 2024, even if Sony hasn’t intimated any upcoming exclusives, which—love it or hate it—is still one of the most important ways to attract and anchor users to new VR platforms.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • MeowMix

    From the way SONY users rave about – GT, RE8, RE4, you’d expect them to make the list ….
    and perhaps Horizon only made the list since it’s offered in the PSVR2 game bundle

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      The list only contains VR-only titles, while GT7, RE8 and RE4 are VR-also hybrid games.

      • Dragon Marble

        Yes. And those Horizon copies bundled with PSVR2 also don’t count. This article needs to clarify those things.

  • Runesr2

    UploadVR rated Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode 5/5 for the PSVR2. I agree it’s one of the best VR experiences ever, not far from Alyx.

    Why is there no review of one of the very best VR releases ever on RoadToVR?

    Instead you write about Bulletstorm and Vision Pro – and according to Apple, Vision Pro is not VR, it is not relevant for any road to VR.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      If you click on the “About/Contact” link in the top right corner, you’ll find the following description:

      Founded in 2011, Road to VR is the world’s leading independent news publication dedicated to the XR industry. We explore the bleeding edge of virtual reality, augmented reality, spatial computing, and human-computer interaction. We’re charting the course between today’s immersive technology and that of the distant future, capable of perfect simulations of reality.

      Road To VR has been around since the earliest days of the current consumer VR movement triggered by the Oculus DK1 and the availability of cheap smartphone displays and SoCs. The idea of XR/Extended Reality has been around for a couple of decades, but we only started using it as an umbrella term for VR/AR/MR etc. long after Road To VR had picked their name.

      And as you see in the description, they cover not only VR, but also AR, spatial computing and more, despite not having changed the name to RoadToXR. The description actually doesn’t say anything about games, those just happen to be the most popular type of applications among users of the first few generations of XR devices.

