Judging by sales volume on Amazon, Quest 2 & Quest 3 massively outsold PSVR 2 during the 2023 holiday season.

Tracking Quest 2, Quest 3, and PSVR 2 sales volume on Amazon US gives strong evidence that Quest headsets did quite well this holiday season, while PSVR 2 saw concerningly low sales. Looking at the numbers over the course of the holiday season shows that for every 1 unit of PSVR 2 sold, Quest sold more than 30 units.

The data compares all capacity variants of Quest 2 & Quest 3 against the standard PSVR 2 retail box and the PSVR 2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. The original PSVR would be counted but it has been discontinued. No refurbished units were counted.

We can also compare the trend over time by looking at PSVR 2 sales figures as a baseline compared to Quest 2 & Quest 3 sales.

Based on the data we’ve collected we can see that Quest had a pretty good holiday season with Meta selling at least 320,000 headsets on Amazon US alone between November 16th and January 16th. On the other hand, PSVR 2 sold only around 10,500 on Amazon US during that time.

That’s a concerningly low figure for PSVR 2, especially considering that the holiday season tends to be the best selling period for VR headsets. Even if Sony managed to sell PSVR 2 units at the same rate as this holiday for the entire year, it still wouldn’t even be 1/3 of the Quest units sold on Amazon US during this holiday period alone.

Amazon US is of course not the only place these headsets are being sold. However, our analysis of sales data on every regional Amazon market where PSVR 2 is sold shows that Amazon US moves the most volume for both Quest headsets and PSVR 2. Sony also sells PSVR 2 through other retailers and has a strong direct sales channel through PlayStation.com. And while it’s possible that one of those other channels is a significant contributor to PSVR 2 sales, the Amazon US comparison no doubt gives us a look at what’s going on more broadly

PSVR 2 sold strongly out of the gate when it launched in early 2023. In fact it actually outpaced the sales rate of its predecessor in the initial weeks. But since launch Sony hasn’t seemed particularly focused on the headset. Despite being well received from a hardware perspective, PSVR 2’s content library offers only a few compelling exclusive games compared to the less expensive Quest, while also lacking many of the most popular VR games. To date PSVR 2 has roughly 160 games available.

Combined with a lack of backwards-compatibility with the original PSVR library, this has meant only a trickle of interesting content to pull users back to PSVR 2. And as far as future content goes, Sony hasn’t announced the development of any new first-party VR games for players to look forward to. We certainly hope that will change later this year.

Overall it’s a concerning trend. Sony had built a competitive library of content on the original PSVR, including some first-party exclusives that were counted among VR’s best games. That foundation gave the headset a significantly longer lifespan than its hardware specs suggested. This time around Sony’s headset has some unique hardware advantages but seems to be struggling on the content side.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."

  • MackRogers

    That’s what happens when you have no games and abandon your hardware platform on day 1.

    Also quest 2 is a plastic impulse buy toy at this point, so low bar.

    • sjefdeklerk

      Quest 3 is actually really good!!

    • Anonymous

      Then Index is an unsupported dung pile that has existed for more than 4 years.

  • d0x360

    I’d hope so considering quest works standalone and for PC while even despite efforts the psvr2 doesn’t so it’s a niche with less support and not really many good games or mod support plus it’s north expensive… I have both and wish I could use psvr2 on pc

    • J. B. Bost

      Notably, the PSVR2 is the only headset on the market today that can’t connect to a computer or even play a VR video. And this isn’t even considering that most of the best things to do in VR are free or paid mods. Consider that Pavlov was the best selling game recently: how can an unmodded version of Pavlov be one of the best games on the PSVR2?! They can’t even play Kino der Toten or the Counter-Strike maps

      • d0x360

        It’s pretty much all they got but yeah I agree having mods is vital to Pavlov and my other go to VR shooter contractors

        • J. B. Bost

          I’m a complete Pavlov snob but even I wanna check out Kino der Toten over there, lol.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    You’re still picking a section of sales and coming to a conclusion of overall sales figures. Agenda much? There’s more than 2 VR headsets platforms on the market.

    Of course Quest is going to sell more being that they dropped the starting price to as low as $250 where no PC or console is needed to play. But there still isn’t anything huge released on the go that bests PS VR 2’s top games. Nothing on Quest matches GT7, RE4, RE8, etc because both 2 and 3 are incapable of producing games at that level. Still no killer app mixed reality game, still no software that is useful for business or productivity.

    You can’t have sold over 20 million headsets but still get barely anything at all for big franchise games or anything remotely AAA. But the headset with less sales is getting the bigger franchise games. That doesn’t compute does it?

    • Jorgie

      Yeah, because it is not like Amazon is the biggest on-line retailer or anything. /s

      If you don’t think Amazon is a good reflection of the rest of the retailers that sell such products, I think you are mistaken.

      • AkiLesbrinco

        What are you talking about? Nobody buys from that Amazon place. It should not be used as some sort of indicator of how something is selling. I’ve never heard of this Amazon thing until I read this. It’s not like it’s some mega internet store with it’s own fleet of delivery vehicles and tons of huge warehouses. I mean, it’s not like they own those strange blue cargo vans that keep leaving packages on all of my neighborhood’s houses. Oh, wait…

  • J. B. Bost

    One thing this isn’t considering is the volume of secondary sales. People like me who are power users might be in the minority of Playstation users, but most of us who bought the headset on day one because we had PS5s instead of modern GPUs — for obvious reasons — have already sold our PSVR2s and gotten either a Quest or Index.

    This is what happens when corporations try to control what you do with the technology you paid for.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Xerox developed the first modern PC using a mouse and GUI at PARC, where Steve Jobs saw and then licensed it for USD 100mn in Apple shares. PARC researchers didn’t want to give Jobs a demo, fearing they’d give away the kitchen sink, but were forced to by management. A decade later Steve Jobs said that Xerox basically gave away winning the PC market. They had everything much earlier than anybody else, but a management mentally stuck with selling paper copiers, not knowing what do to with a modern office computer, wasted it due to a lack of strategy.

    In ten years someone will write a book about how Sony threw away leadership in VR by not pushing their natural advantages, with a quarrel between a PlayStation CEO wanting to get rid of the PSVR he had inherited and the Sony Japan management forcing him to stick to it just in case, leading to a minimal effort, late response product policy, effectively self-sabotaging by selling a HMD with lower component costs than the most successful consumer HMD at twice the price. And never convincing AAA developers to support the platform due to a very visible lack of commitment with 1st party titles.

    The PS4 was very underpowered for VR, the PSVR released after Rift CV1 and Vive with subpar PS3 Move controllers. And it still wowed people with RE7 or Skyrim VR, and seriously outsold PCVR with 5mn PSVR sold by January 2020. And then they fucked it all up, gambled away their huge lead over everyone and wasted the opportunities the powerful PS5 hardware could have given them.

  • Ballsy VR

    That’s a pretty silly comparison, you’re combining the sales of 2 Quest headsets versus just the PSVR2 by itself, it’s not exactly fair…show me a 1v1 fight and then we’ll talk.