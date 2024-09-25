Sony is teasing something to do with the beloved cult classic film Starship Troopers (1997) and PSVR 2, with more information coming next week.

Sony Pictures VR, with the help of original Starship Troopers actor Casper Van Dien (Juan Rico), tossed out a short video on X teasing an announce coming in hot on September 30th, promising a “big announcement.”

What could it be? Sony Pictures VR is involved not only in consumer games, but also immersive experiences for out-of-home entertainment, leaving it essentially a mystery as to what they have planned.

Whatever it is, we’re hoping it’s a sight better than the Zoom video quality the teaser (probably to another teaser) suggests. We’ll be checking back in to see just what Sony has in store, which was tactically pre-teased during Meta big Quest 3S unveiling at Connect today.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Stopped reading at "Sony"

  • Hughey

    How John Rico has aged… I hope the game will be normal)

  • Andrey

    A year or so ago when Starship Troopers Extermination was announced I posted my usual type of comment: "Damn, ST VR game would work GREAT! I would pay any money to kill some bugs that are right in front of me and not on the flat screen!". I, as always, was downvoted to hell (usual thing for non-VR gaming sites) – and now look, they actually will create at the very least a PSVR2 ST experience! Cool!

    The only problem is that, knowing Sony, it won't be a full-fledged game. And even if it will be a game, it won't be even as big as pretty limited ST: E I mentioned. And if it will be a VR mode for a named game… Oh boy, please don't do it. Interesting enough that they never announced it yesterday on their State of Play and in general decided to make a teaser like that (just a video with crappy quality most probably taken by the actor at their home). Well, let's wait and see. Still not a good enough reason for me to finally buy PS5+PSVR2.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Cool and all but Spider-Man the VR game should have been announced and shown by now. That would have sold headsets. I would have bought one myself.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Damn, I've always wanted to play that Starship troopers fps from 2005 in VR.