Sony is teasing something to do with the beloved cult classic film Starship Troopers (1997) and PSVR 2, with more information coming next week.

Sony Pictures VR, with the help of original Starship Troopers actor Casper Van Dien (Juan Rico), tossed out a short video on X teasing an announce coming in hot on September 30th, promising a “big announcement.”

Eyes up trooper! General Rico has a message for you… Would you like to know more? Be here on 09/30/24. pic.twitter.com/689QZhi7ph — Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (@SonyPicturesVR) September 25, 2024

What could it be? Sony Pictures VR is involved not only in consumer games, but also immersive experiences for out-of-home entertainment, leaving it essentially a mystery as to what they have planned.

Whatever it is, we’re hoping it’s a sight better than the Zoom video quality the teaser (probably to another teaser) suggests. We’ll be checking back in to see just what Sony has in store, which was tactically pre-teased during Meta big Quest 3S unveiling at Connect today.