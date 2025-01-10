We haven’t heard much about Sony’s SRH-S1 standalone MR headset over the past year, which the company revealed at CES 2024. Now, the enterprise-focused device has an official launch date and price.

Released in collaboration with Siemens, the soberly-named Sony SRH-S1 is set to launch sometime in February 2025, priced at $4,750, which the companies are squarely aiming at enterprise. Orders begin on January 23rd, 2025, purchasable directly through Siemens.

While previously pitched last year to appeal to creatives, Sony and Siemens are clearly targeting industrial use cases; the companies say SRH-S1 will “enable the industrial metaverse” and enhance product design and manufacturing through Siemens’ set of high-fidelity mixed reality tools.

Image courtesy Sony

Offering 13.6MP (3,552 × 3840) per-eye using Sony’s own ECX344A OLED microdisplay and a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, the headset also packs in what Sony calls a “proprietary rendering technology” for real-time 3D object rendering.

SEE ALSO
Meta Extends Ray-Ban Partnership into 2030 to Make Smartglasses Fashionable

As a mixed reality device, Sony’s SRH-S1 also includes passthrough video, a flip-up visor, and a unique pair of ergonomic controllers designed for intuitive 3D interactions, presented in the form of a stylus-type pointer and ring.

Image courtesy Sony

Over the past year, Siemens has also refined its set of enterprise-focused Immersive Engineering tools, which aim to let SRH-S1 users design 3D assets in CAD, interact with models, and remotely conduct multi-user design reviews via Siemens’ cloud-based NX X platform.

“After previewing the HMD at CES last year, our collective teams have built a set of tools that revolutionize how mixed reality is used in the engineering space – to not only support global collaboration based on high-fidelity 3D models, but to enable co-creation directly on vital 3D CAD data in a managed, secure environment,” said Bob Haubrock, senior VP of Product Engineering Software at Siemens Digital Industries Software.

This follows the announcement at CES this week that Sony is set to launch a creative-focused headset for prosumers, called XYN, which for now doesn’t have a price or release date. While Sony is staying tight-lipped on XYN, which is said to be a prototype at this stage, it appears to indeed be a variant of SRH-S1, denoted externally by its black colorway in comparison to SRH-S1’s grey design.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • Can you please provide sources for pricing and other information. Is very annoying that a lot of information here has no source. Where did you get the price from? At least share a link or tell us that you reached out to Sony and got a response including the price.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      The price doesn't come from Sony, but from Siemens, who during CES announed they'd sell the SRH-S1 as part or their professional CAD tool suite for USD 4750. If you follow the preorder link in the article above, you get to a short description by Siemens, followed by a registration form.

      The Sony XR headset for NX Immersive Designer
      The Sony XR head-mounted display will become available for purchase beginning January 23, 2025. Sign up below to request a Siemens sales representative contact you to begin the purchase process.

      This offer will include Siemens services and probably the required licenses to use it with Siemens NX Immersive Designer. The regular price that Sony will charge customers just for the headset will very likely be lower, though still in the thousands.

  • MosBen

    In before the people who this device isn't for complaining that it's too expensive for them.

  • Michael Speth

    Again, this proves that meta is selling their Garbage Hardware for thousands less than the actual cost.

    • Alex Soler

      Garbage?

      • Michael Speth

        The price of Q3 is less than the sum of its parts. Therefore it's garbage.

        • Alex Soler

          Mmmm… ok.

          • Michael Speth

            Not only that, but Meta consistently believes their hardware is not worth the at cost price let alone profit. They know that they couldn't sell it otherwise and so they know they are producing garbage.

    • eadVrim

      Even Sony has a garbage tracking of its PSVR2 headset on PC.

  • Alex Soler

    Ok one less to choose from :-D

  • "a unique pair of ergonomic controllers designed for intuitive 3D interactions". I've tried them both at AWE and CES: they are terrible, absolutely uncomfortable

  • xyzs

    It better be amazing…

  • sfmike

    Chalk this up to anther overpriced fail by Sony that will disappear without a trace after it loses money just like their 3D cameras and televisions.