Today at CES Sony revealed a new standalone MR headset equipped with “4K” OLED displays. The headset is yet-unnamed, but the company says it’s aimed at creatives building 3D content and will launch this year.

Sony’s unnamed standalone MR headset is based on Qualcomm’s XR2+ Gen 2 processor and is said to include 1.3-inch “4K” OLED microdisplays. It isn’t clear at this time if Sony means 16MP (4,000 × 4,000) per-eye, or something else, but considering that XR2+ Gen 2 can purportedly power two displays up to 18.5MP (4,100 × 4,100) each, it may indeed be the case. We’ve reached out to the company for clarity.

Image courtesy Sony

The Sony MR headset includes passthrough video, a flip-up visor, and a very unique pair of controllers. Well, “pair” is perhaps not the right word as both are very different. One is a pointer-like controller that’s controlled with the index finger while the other is a small ring-like device that’s controlled with the thumb.

Image courtesy Sony

Sony is positioning the headset toward 3D creatives, pitching it as a superior way to interact with and create 3D content like models, architecture, and design review. Sony is partnering closely with Siemens to make the company’s NX CAD software compatible with the headset.

Image courtesy Sony

While the headset’s OS will undoubtedly be based on Android, it isn’t clear what kind of OS layer Sony will build on top or how flexible it will be. Questions on our mind for instance—will this headset be OpenXR compatible or designed to work only with proprietary implementations?

The Sony MR headset hasn’t been priced but the company says a release date will come this year.

  • GunnyNinja

    What’s wrong with the wheel?

  • XRC

    Looks like an evolved version of the long delayed Lynx

  • another juan

    very interesting device, but it was cringey that they branded it as “spatial” instead of vr. guess this site will be renamed “road to spatial computing” next

    • Somerandomindividual

      Spatial computing is the next buzzword, so no wonder they are using it.

      • ameba#23234 mdrea

        It’s so fkin meaningless already. Like using the word AI for machine learning algorithms and literally everything else

        • another juan

          the term “artificial intelligence” was agreed upon by computer pioneers in a 1956 conference. the term “virtual reality” comes from engineers back in the 80s.
          “spacial computing” comes from apple marketing like 6 months ago

          • Andrew Jakobs

            No it wasn’t coined by Apple, it came from an MIT engineer back in 2003.

  • Somerandomindividual

    The question is what lenses will it have and can it be used for wireless PCVR?

    • Garhert

      A comment on the YT video states:

      Display: Sony 4K microOLEDs
      Lenses: Pancake
      PPD: 55
      FOV: ~90 degrees
      CPU/GPU: Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2
      Works wirelessly or wired to a PC OpenXR Compatible
      They plan to release it in 2024 but it won’t be sold to individuals.
      It’s not being shown off at their CES booth but members of the Japanese press have tried it.

  • LuckyPalmer

    Reread his comment. The title doesn’t mention lenses or PCVR. Maybe you don’t understand the difference between screens and lenses…

  • blix

    Why are companies so afraid of the top strap? Its getting ridiculous.

  • Rob Cram

    Not sure why Meta does not adopt VR trailers for their store. Would make perfect sense wouldn’t it for those already in the fold. I guess it would mean making two trailers though hence why they don’t do it.

    • ameba#23234 mdrea

      Meta is so bad at software and vision they even got carmack to leave so

    • philingreat

      The issue with VR trailers is that you need to be very careful not to make people motion sick.

  • ViRGiN

    As a PCVR enthusiasts, I hope someone will get it to work with SteamVR. Half Life Alyx would kickass on this headset.

  • J. B. Bost

    Sony has no problem with that headset connecting to a PC. PSVR2 customers should sue at this point because it’s clear they’re being herded to Sony’s overpriced store

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Why? PSVR2 was meant to be used with PS5, this headset is meant to be used by professionals/business, not normal consumers/gamers.

  • R G O 2

    One flaw noticed. If it’s not cross compatible with say the ps5 then it will be a short lived item like a lot of old console systems that died quickly after only a year or three. People need to think about the long road not just the here and now.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      No it’s not, it targeted at businesses, not regular consumers.