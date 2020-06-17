Indie studio Sunset Division announced it’s bringing its space-noir adventure game The Rig: A Starmap to Murder to PC VR headsets next week.

It’s been a long time coming for the self-professed “small and scrappy” San Francisco-based VR studio, which was founded in 2016 to create its first VR passion project, The Rig.

Although we’ve never heard of the game before, the trailer for the story-driven adventure certainly looks intriguing.

Anyway, here’s the game’s setup:

You’re Willard Pike, failing Mars-based travel agent, now sent to the far reaches of edge-space by your desperate sister-in-law. She’s charged you with tracking down Dixon, your estranged, deadbeat brother. Dixon’s last known whereabouts are the AMR Alexey Stakhanov — a remote, ominous mining rig hitched to the side of a massive asteroid. But if you do find Dixon, if you stop him from running… what then? Do you bring back the man who ruined your life?

The studio is slated to release The Rig on Steam on Friday, June 26th. It supports your standard swath of SteamVR headsets, including HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows VR, and Valve Index.