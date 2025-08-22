‘Star Trek: Infection’ is Bringing a Slice of VR Body Horror to Quest 3 This Year

Star Trek is getting a new VR game soon, this time injecting a hefty slice of body horror into a single-player narrative, pitting you against an infection ravaging your starship.

Called Star Trek: Infection, the VR-native survival experience lets you step into the boots of a Vulcan Starfleet officer tasked with a covert mission aboard the U.S.S. Lumen.

Things quickly spiral into “a psychological and physical nightmare,” developer Played With Fire notes, also known for its single-player VR games Mixture (2024) and Stargaze (2020).

Here’s how the studio describes Star Trek: Infection:

There’s no crew in sight, and an unknown entity has infested the ship. Now it’s inside your body, physically mutating you, unlocking dangerous new abilities at the cost of your sanity. Explore the U.S.S. Lumen. Withstand or embrace the infection inside you. Confront the darkness within the ship… and your mind.

The trailer has revealed a few key VR interactions already, including the ability to use your Medical Tricorder to track your condition, throw out cover to sneak up on baddies, and use new mutations to your advantage.

You’ll also be able to wield a Phaser, use a Hypospray on yourself, and Vulcan nerve pinch infected baddies as you make your way through the ship. Check out the key features below:

Key Features

Tend to Your VR Body : Inhabit a full-body avatar in VR as an alien organism mutates your physical form. Keep an eye on your condition, deciding whether to treat or cultivate the mutations.

: Inhabit a full-body avatar in VR as an alien organism mutates your physical form. Keep an eye on your condition, deciding whether to treat or cultivate the mutations. Fight or Embrace the Infection : The infection is changing more than your appearance. Your renowned Vulcan composure is showing cracks while your signature telepathy is being altered, all while unlocking new but unstable powers. It’s up to you to juggle your mutations, learning to manage or exploit the side effects.

: The infection is changing more than your appearance. Your renowned Vulcan composure is showing cracks while your signature telepathy is being altered, all while unlocking new but unstable powers. It’s up to you to juggle your mutations, learning to manage or exploit the side effects. Face Horrors in Your Mind : Your sanity is faltering. Traumatic memories buried long ago are being resurfaced, against your will. Shadows move where they shouldn’t. It’s as if something in the ship is learning your fears and using them against you.

: Your sanity is faltering. Traumatic memories buried long ago are being resurfaced, against your will. Shadows move where they shouldn’t. It’s as if something in the ship is learning your fears and using them against you. Set Phasers to Stun & Scan for Life : Use your phaser or rely on stealth and your iconic Vulcan nerve pinch to silently take down threats. Use your tricorder to scan for dangers and uncover vital resources.

: Use your phaser or rely on stealth and your iconic Vulcan nerve pinch to silently take down threats. Use your tricorder to scan for dangers and uncover vital resources. Get Your Hands Dirty: Use your VR hands to interact with the ship. Use tools and workstations to physically craft items and gadgets

There’s no definite release date yet, although Played With Fire and publisher Broken Mirror Games are bringing Star Trek: Infection to the Horizon Store for Quest 3 at some point this year, and later on PC VR headset via Steam.